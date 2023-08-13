Moving Out easily became one of the popular couch co-op games players take out on Netflix and Chill night or during house parties. Good news to fans of this game: a sequel is coming out with more of everything you loved. Here is everything you need to know about Moving Out 2, including its release date, gameplay, story, and details.

Moving Out 2 Release Date: August 15, 2023

Moving Out 2 is coming out on PC through Steam, as well as on the Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X on August 15, 2023. The game is developed by SMG Studio and DevM Games, and published by Team17.

Gameplay

Moving Out 2 has all of the ingredients for a fun couch co-op night: a cooperative goal, a challenging control scheme, a strong emphasis on coordination, and a lot of frantic chaos set upon by over-the-top scenarios. The immediate goal in each of Moving Out 2’s 50 new levels is to move furniture from a house or building to a truck parked just outside at the quickest time possible – breakage be damned! Players are then rated on their speed with no regard to the damage done to property – thankfully the game doesn’t track that! Some furniture can be carried alone but many require an extra hand or two, so players will really have to extend a helping hand to make sure that all furniture is moved in a timely manner. There are also bonus objectives that players can seek to complete in subsequent runs.

Moving Out 2 adds to the series new characters, 50 new levels, improved physics, and an Assist Mode that will make sure everyone can enjoy this brand-new couch co-op game for a more inclusive game night. Now, everyone can enjoy the excitement of packing with their friends!

Story

Players take on the role of an employee at Smooth Moves, a moving company, as part of its Furniture Arrangement and Relocation Technicians (F.A.R.Ts) team in the fictional city of Packmore.

