The month of August continues the trend of June and July with some big releases and several minor good releases, but that doesn't mean we won't be here to highlight the top new video games you should check out this August 2023. Check out our list and see what makes it in our list for the Top 10 New Games of August 2023.

Top 10 New Games of August 2023

10. Blasphemous II

Release Date: August 24, 2023

Developed By: The Game Kitchen

Published By: Team17

Platforms: PC, PS5, XSX, NS

The side-scrolling platformer with dark gothic vibes from The Game Kitchen returns with a sequel this August. The Penitent One continues his journey, picking off from the Wounds of Eventide DLC, where The Heart in the sky heralded the return of The Miracle and foretold the birth of a new miracle child.

What's the best way to end your month but with a challenging metroidvania game that looks as dire as it is difficult in its gameplay mechanics? Blasphemous II features a non-linear world, new abilities to customize your character, and more intense boss fights found in this deep new world. What are you waiting for? Take your penance.

9. Moving Out 2

Release Date: August 15, 2023

Developed By: SMG Studio, DevM Games

Published By: Team17

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX

Every good party puzzler deserves a much-improved sequel, and Moving Out is finally getting its own. The frantic couch co-op multiplayer game where players help each other move furniture around obstacle courses as part of a professional moving company is back and with new features. With over 50 new levels, improved physics, and a host of new crazy characters, the fun never stops as long as there are furnitures to move.

8. Atlas Fallen

Release Date: August 10, 2023

Developed By: Deck13 Interactive

Published By: Focus Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS5, XSX

The world of the Lords of the Fallen gets explored deeper in this new action role-playing video game by Deck13 Interactive. Play as a warrior that has the magical ability to control the sands which you can use to explore a unique fantasy world teeming with secrets, locales, and dangers. In this world, there are plenty of legendary creatures to hunt, either alone or with friends in heroic, super-powered combat. Rise from the dust. Unleash the storm.

7. Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

Release Date: August 18, 2023

Developed By: Team Reptile

Published By: Team Reptile

Platforms: PC, NS

Ever missed playing games like Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio? Don't worry, Team Reptile got you covered. Coming out first on PC and on the Nintendo Switch, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is an action-adventure 3D platformer that mixes the frantic maneuverability of skating with the boost given by jet packs. Increase your street cred and REP by taking over the streets, bombing graffitis with your own graffiti art, and challenging other crews with fantastic skate tricks.

Also coming to PlayStation and Xbox at a later date.

6. Immortals of Aveum

Release Date: August 22, 2023

Developed By: Ascendant Studios

Published By: Electronic Arts

Platforms: PC, PS5, XSX

This new Triple-A game from Electronic Arts and Ascendant Studios is this month's biggest bomb-or-bust game, but it appears based on early impressions that Immortals of Aveum will more likely impress than disappoint. This new game improves upon the first-person shooting of games like Call of Duty and Halo and adds magic in the mix, allowing players more ways to shoot at enemies and engage in both ranged and melee combat.

In this game, players take control of Jak as he joins an elite order of battlemages as they try to save the world as it faces possible obliteration.

5. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Release Date: August 18, 2023

Developed By: Sumo Nottingham

Published By: Gun Interactive

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX

Stop us if you've heard this before. Players join multiplayer lobbies where one gets randomly assigned the role of a killer while everyone else tries their best to survive and escape. Sounds familiar? Well, this emerging genre has become more popular recently, and with the closure of Friday the 13th, there's room for a new horror IP to take on the genre and become its leading game title. This comes in the form of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and whatever it lacks in originality is compensated by the appeal of getting to play as Leatherface and his family of demented cannibals.

4. Madden NFL 24

Release Date: August 18, 2023

Developed By: EA Tiburon

Published By: Electronic Arts

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX

This year's Madden entry will once again introduce new features and overhaul mechanics to provide players with deeper and more engaging gameplay than ever before. Bouncing back from the disastrous Madden NFL 23, Madden 24 returns with a much-improved FieldSENSE technology that governs passing and catching mechanics, allowing players more control over their characters and an overall better experience and realism for their sport.

Early access for pre-ordered Deluxe Edition copies starts August 15, 2023.

3. Everspace 2

Release Date: August 15, 2023

Developed By: ROCKFISH Games

Published By: ROCKFISH Games

Platforms: PS5, XSX

Already released on PC last April, ROCKFISH Games now brings their space combat sim to the consoles. Have you ever wanted to explore space but without the burden of realism and realistic physics? Everspace 2 gives the perfect balance of simulation and fun as it gives player a lot of volition on how their space odyssey will look like. Beyond that, fun features like epic loot and intense dogfighting in space make the endless vastness of space less dreadful. Discover new alien species in their homeworlds, trade or fight against them, and discover never before seen treasure in this sometimes intense, sometimes zen space sim.

2. Armored Core VI: Fires of the Rubicon

Release Date: August 25, 2023

Developed By: FromSoftware

Published By: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX

A wholly different beast than their Souls series, FromSoftware returns to one of their older series and revives Armored Core as they take some sort of sabbatical from new Souls games after the release of Elden Ring. As a way to cleanse your palate before trying out the upcoming Elden Ring DLC, Armored Core VI: Firies of Rubicon offers an entirely different challenge and experience, putting you inside the confines of a mecha and going against hordes of metal chunks in dreary worlds filled with chaos and desolation. Manage resources, complete missions, and upgrade your mecha in this dreary mech action-adventure game and feel challenged in an entirely different field by the same creators of the Dark Souls series.

1. Baldur's Gate III

Release Date: August 3, 2023

Developed By: Larian Studios

Published By: Larian Studios

Platforms: PC

After staying in Early Access for a while, the PC version of Baldur's Gate III is finally upon us. This new CRPG is Larian's biggest game yet, following the path that they've set with their Divinity series of role-playing games. In this game set in the world of Dungeons and Dragons, players partake in adventures using hand-crafted characters highly customizable by the player. Journey through the Forgotten Realms with your party and experience unprecedented freedom in your choices and exploration in this game that is pegged as a “next-generation RPG.” Choose your allegiance between different factions as you get caught up in a conflict between devils, deities, and otherworldly forces, or you know, just chill as all of these things take place in the background as you ignore them so you can do all of the side-quests that you want. A PS5 version will release later in September of this year.

BONUS: Also coming out this month are WrestleQuest, Black Skylands, 30XX, Banchou Tactics, Bokura, Hammerwatch II, Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, Fort Solis, Firewall Ultra, Ride 5, Sea of Stars, Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle, Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy, and Crossfire: Sierra Squad. Also releasing this month are the PlayStation version of Tower of Fantasy, the Nintendo Switch version of Vampire Survivors, the PS5 version of Dead Cells, and the Xbox version of Stray.

And that's it for our list of the Top 10 New Games of August 2023. For more gaming-related news articles and content, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.