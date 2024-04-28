Magic the Gathering's most popular format known as Commander is possibly coming to MTG Arena. Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks teased the idea of Commander format coming to the game. Cocks mentioned in a recent earnings call that the format helped boost the sales of tabletop MTG. Taking that into consideration, bringing the format could replicate the same success in the online game.
Back in 2023, Chris Cocks mentioned that Wizards of the Coast plans on implementing a new multiplayer format similar to Commander in MTG Arena. Cocks discussed how tabletop MTG appealed to a broader audience outside their existing community due to the Commander format. The format's social aspect made the game more enticing. With that in mind, it makes to do the same in MTG Arena.
“If you think about the success of Magic over the last five years, the success really has been driving this–what we call a segmentation strategy–where we're offering bespoke products to new segments of consumers that either we were under-serving before or not serving at all before,” said Cocks. “There's formats like Commander, a four-player version of the game that's highly social. I'm enthused … in figuring out how we can get a true multiplayer experience beyond two players for Magic digitally.”
As of this writing, Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast are yet to confirm the arrival of the beloved format. In the meantime, Chris Cocks' goal is to boost the collectibility of MTG Arena. Having that as his goal is a positive sign for fans. The chances of Commander coming to the online game are high considering how players mostly play the format these days.
How to Play Commander Format
Commander is a more casual-friendly yet competitive format that accommodates two or more players. In a more traditional setting, the Commander format mostly features a pod of four players. Each player must have a deck of 100 cards having one commander and 99 other cards in their libraries.
Commander's gameplay is very different compared to the Standard format. The multiplayer format only allows 100 cards that are unique to one another, unlike Standard which allows players to run up to four copies of the same card in their decks of 60 cards.
One of the major reasons why the Commander is more popular compared to other formats these days is because of the deck-building aspect. Building a Commander deck is more exciting considering how players need to base their library based on their commander's colors and abilities. It opens many possibilities to win games and does away from the typical way of winning: depleting your opponent's HP.
Then there's the social aspect of the game. While tabletop MTG is mostly known for simply swinging at your adversaries, the Commander format has players implementing a bit of politics making the gameplay more interesting. The outcome will depend entirely on how the board responds to each other. Formation of alliances is a possibility despite having the ultimate goal of coming out as the sole survivor.
With all that said, the Commander format could boost MTG Arena's player count. The format could entice newbies curious about the game. At the same time, existing tabletop players could join the fray and dominate the online version of MTG. For now, it's best to wait for any further announcements from Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast.
