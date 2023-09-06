Tuesday night should have been one of joy and elation for Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud. She and the Mystics clinched a playoff spot with a 23-point victory over the Phoenix Mercury, a win that was clouded by an off-the-court incident between Cloud and a fan after the game.

Cloud rifled off a three-post thread on X early Wednesday morning, criticizing a fan for being overly aggressive toward her and “demanding” an autograph. Cloud said she was “inappropriately grabbed and aggressively spun” by the same fan as she posed for a picture.

“I have no issue taking pictures with or signing anything for fans. Tonight what I experienced leaving phx was too much,” Cloud said. “We are human beings bro. And entitlement and aggressiveness toward us is unacceptable. I never say no to fans. I don’t want to start to for my own protection. So let’s start showing all of us some respect.”

Cloud is one of the longest-tenured and recognizable players on the Mystics and helped the franchise win its first and still only WNBA title in 2019. She's enjoying one of her best seasons yet in her WNBA career, averaging a career-high 12.7 points per game with six assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.

The Mystics clinched a playoff berth for the ninth time in 11 seasons and fifth time in the last seven with Tuesday's win. Unfortunately for Natasha Cloud it was slightly overshadowed by inappropriate behavior from a fan. Kudos to her for speaking out and making light of the situation.