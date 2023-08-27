Washington Mystics forward Elene Delle Donne reacted to her return from a hip injury after the Mystics defeated the Las Vegas Aces on Saturday.

“It felt so good to be out there … just to have the whole group out there felt good,” Delle Donne said, via ESPN women’s college and pro basketball writer M.A. Voepel. “I think you could see it; we were just playing with joy, sharing the ball, trusting in each other. That's what it can look like.”

Washington's 78-62 win over Las Vegas was the second time since June 25th that the former WNBA MVP, guard Ariel Atkins and center Shakira Austin were all healthy and available to play for Washington, according to Voepel.

Elena Delle Donne ended the victory with 21 points and seven rebounds. Atkins, who agreed to a contract extension with the Mystics earlier this month, added 16 points as she hit five of her seven shot attempts from the field. Austin finished the night with seven rebounds, two steals and one block.

Delle Donne was ruled out for two weeks after reinjuring her ankle in a July loss to the Connecticut Sun. She played in 11 minutes of a four-point win over the Indiana Fever on Aug. 18, but missed a matchup with the Dallas Wings on Aug. 20 with a right hip injury.

“Mystics coach Eric Thibault said the hip issue came up a bit during her recovery period from the ankle sprain, but Delle Donne felt ready to come back,” Voepel wrote in an August article. “However, the hip was jarred during Friday's victory on the road over the Indiana Fever. Delle Donne played 11 minutes in that game, none in the second half.”

Elena Delle Donne is averaging 17.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game this season. She scored as many as 31 points during a five-point loss to the Atlanta Dream in June.