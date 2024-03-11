Christopher Bell came through with a win in the United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, and he got real about where he thinks his career can go from this point after the win.
“I just hope that this gives a little bit more insight to the capability that the 20 team has,” Christopher Bell said, via Cole Cusumano of AZCentral. “I feel like the last two years through the Next Gen era, myself and everyone inside of our team have seen glimpses of the potential, but haven't really been able to live it to fruition yet. … I say this a lot, and the rest is up to us to make it happen, but I feel like this is just the beginning. Making the Final 4 and winning one or two races a year, that's not our final goal. We don't want to be a one or two-win team a year. We want to be the championship contender year after year, multiple race wins year after year.”
Bell has seven cup wins in his career to this point, but he is hoping to add a NASCAR Cup Series championship to his name. He made the Final 4 last year, but was unable to come out on top and win the championship. With the final race of the year taking place at Phoenix Raceway, this win is a confidence booster for Bell if he makes it back to the Final 4.
After the win, Bell is locked into the NASCAR playoffs, and now he can worry about just accumulating playoff points before then.