The Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway this Sunday might have brought one of the best finishes in NASCAR history, as Daniel Suarez just beat out Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch for the win in a three-way photo finish.
The win for Daniel Suarez is huge, as it locks him into the playoffs. He beat out experienced drivers in Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch. Busch has won a ton in NASCAR, and Blaney is the defending champion.
There is one thing that is certain, the package that NASCAR brought to Atlanta Motor Speedway this time around was veery successful. This type of racing is thrilling, as not only was the finish exciting, but the majority of the race brought a lot of action as well.
The finish was reminiscent of one from 2011 at Talladega in the Aaron's 499, when Jimmie Johnson beat out Clint Boyer and Jeff Gordon in a photo finish.
Of course, there were many reactions from NASCAR fans. Let's get to the best ones.
The start to the 2024 NASCAR season has been an exciting one. It got off to a start with Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron taking the win in the Daytona 500, and now an underdog in Suarez taking a thrilling finish in Atlanta.
Coming up next is the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway next Sunday. Hopefully that race will bring as much excitement as this weekend's race in Atlanta did. It will be tough to beat this one when looking back at the 2024 season and determining the best races this season.