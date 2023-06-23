After a week off last week, NASCAR heads to the Music City to take on the one-and-a-third-mile track at the Nashville Superspeedway. It is time to continue our NASCAR Cup Series odds series with a NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Two weeks ago NASCAR went to California and ventured through wine country. Martin Turex Jr. came away with the win, while Kyle Busch took home a runner-up finish. Chris Buescher, a road track expert, finished fourth with Joey Logano and Chase Elliot also finding top-five finishes. This week, NASCAR heads to a completely different style track. The track, which opened in 2001, and began hosting NASCAR races in 2021 features a concrete track. At one and a third miles long, this is the longest concrete track on the NASCAR circuit. This is an intermediate-size track overall, and the most comparable tracks are Darlington and Dover.

Darlington saw William Byron win, but Martin Turex Jr. and Ross Chastain lead most of the laps. Dover was a Martin Turex Jr. win, with Ross Chastain finishing second.

Here are the NASCAR Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NASCAR Odds: Ally 400 Race Odds

Kyle Larson +500

Martin Turex Jr. +600

Denny Hamlin +700

Kyle Busch +750

William Byron +850

Ryan Blaney +900

Ross Chastain +1100

Tyler Reddick +1300

Christopher Bell +1300

Joey Logano +1700

Kevin Harvick +1800

Bubba Wallace +2200

Alex Bowman +3000

Ty Gibbs +3500

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Daniel Suarez +4000

Christ Beuscher +4500

Brad Keselowski +4500

How to Watch Ally 400 Dirt Race

TV: NBC

Stream: NBC Sports/Peacock

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

*Watch Nascar LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Favorites To Win Ally 400

Kyle Larson finds himself in a familiar spot sitting as the favorite in the race. While this track does not have much history, the history does have some favorable parts for Larson. Larson led the race for 264 of the 300 laps on his way to a victory back in 2021. He has a fourth-place finish here last year as well. The intermediate tracks similar to this have not been the best for Larson this year. He had a 32nd-place finish at Dover while finishing 20th at Darlington. He also has not been great as of late. While he finished eighth last week and fourth the week before, before that he was 20th or worse in four of five-point scoring races. Still, Larson has the best average finish on this size track among all drivers at an average of 8.9.

Second in odds is Martin Turex Jr. Turex does not have the same history here as Larson. He has finished 22nd in both races here but was solid last year. He led 82 laps and could have easily won if not for a pit road mistake. On this size of track, he has led 1,216 laps in his career, which is second most of any active driver. He has ten top-five finishes and 24 top tens. He also has a win. The win was this year at Dover, and he was an accident away from winning at Darlington as well. He has been racing great too. He won at Sonoma and has top-five finishes in each of his last three races.

Kyle Busch sits fourth in odds. He does have a history at this track, but not a good one in the Cup Series. In 2009 and 2021, we won Xfinity Cup races here. He also won in the truck series in 2010 and 2011. He also has two wins on intermediate-style tracks in his career, while being in the top 10 22 times. His average finish at this style of track is 12.7, but he has failed to finish five times. He finished 21st at Dover after starting on the pole and finished seventh at Darlington. He was the runner-up last week and won the week before, so while he is not the best on this size of track, he is worth a look.

Rounding out the top set of drivers is William Bryon. Byron won Darlington this year while sitting fourth at Dover. Meanwhile, his team, Hendrick Motorsports, has won both races at this track, with two different drivers. Byron could be the third in three years. On intermediate tracks this year he has been a beast. He has two wins, a second, a third, and an eighth-place finish.

Sleepers To Win Ally 400

There are two major players to watch with odds greater than +1000. The first is Ross Chastain. Chastain has finished the top fix in both races here. He was second here two years ago, and fifth last year. Still, he has some issues with tracks like this, specifically Darlington. Darlington in the last three years has seen him finish 20th or worst all three times. He has led laps in all of those races though. At Dover in 2021 he finished 15th, while it was third in 2022, and second this year. He is continually improving at intermediate tracks outside of Darlington, and that will continue this week.

The second is Tyler Reddick. On the season, Reddick has five top-five finishes and seven top-tens. He also has one win on theyear. Reddick did finish seventh at Dover this year but was 22nd at Darlington. His history in Nashville is not great. He finished 18th both times here, but he is a long shot for a reason. Since 2020, Reddick has a win at this size of the track, getting first in Vegas last year. He has also led laps in 9 of his last 13 races at a track this size. If you can lead a lap, that means you can win. It just takes leading the right lap.

Ally 400 Prediction & Pick

Turex Jr. had gone on a long streak of not winning before picking up two this year. Darlington was a good example of his luck for a long time. He was leading, doing well, and then an accident ruined his day. Accidents happen and cannot be predicted, so to place a wager you have to go off the best information possible. Truex will most likely not be winning back-to-back weeks, but a top-ten or top-five bet for him should be looked at. Larson has not been great as of late, and while he may finish high, he will not be winning. The winner of this race will be William Byron. Byron keeps getting better on this style of track, and he breaks through in this one.

Ally 400Prediction & Pick: William Byron (+850)