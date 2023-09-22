The NASCAR playoffs roll on as they head to Texas Motor Speedway. It is time to continue our NASCAR odds series with an Autotrade EchoPart Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Last week was the last leg of the first round of the playoffs. The race saw Denny Hamlin take the win and Kyle Larson come in second place once again. It also saw four drivers eliminated from the chase for the cup. Michael McDowell, Rickey Stenhouse Jr., Kevin Harvick, and Joey Logano all saw their season end in the race. While they will race from here on out, they cannot win the title.

Now, the final 12 drivers compete against the field at Texas Motor Speedway. The quad oval design with two different banking angles provides great speed at this track. The track is 1.44 miles long and is one of the fastest tracks on the circuit. The track used to host two races a year, but now it is just one, with the defending champion being Tyler Reddick.

Here are the NASCAR Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NASCAR Odds: Autotrade EchoPart Automotive 400 Odds

Kyle Larson: +500

Denny Hamlin: +500

William Byron: +700

Tyler Reddick: +700

Martin Truex Jr.: +900

Christopher Bell: +900

Ryan Blaney: +1000

Chris Buescher: +1400

Kyle Busch: +1400

Chase Elliott: +1600

Brad Keselowski: +1600

Ross Chastain: +2000

Bubba Wallace: +2000

Joey Logano: +2500

Kevin Harvick: +3000

Ty Gibbs: +3300

How to Watch Autotrader EchoPart Automotive 400

TV: USA

Stream: NBC Sports App

Time: 3:30 PM ET/ 12:30 PM PT

Favorites To Win Autotrader EchoPart Automotive 400

Kyle Larson has been on fire in the playoffs so far. He currently sits fourth in points in the playoff chase, but so far in the three races he has been dominant. He has a first-place finish, fourth-place finish, and runner-up. Last week, after starting 36th, he ran up to second place. While Larson was ninth here last year, he does not have the best track record. He has made 15 starts here, with a win in 2021, and a runner-up in 2017. Still, he has finished outside the top ten in nine of his 15 starts here.

Denny Hamlin currently sits in third in the race for the cup. Hamlin took the win last week and grabbed 47 points in the process. Hamlin has won three times at this track, with the last win being in 2019. He won both races here in 2010 and has been solid at this track, but not great. In his last three races here he has led a total of four laps while finishing ninth, 11th, and 10th respectively.

William Byron currently sits on the top of the points leaderboard. Last week he took a ninth-place finish and this year he will be looking to get the win at Texas. His last two races here have been solid. After starting 12th in 2021 he ended up leading 55 laps. Still, he finished second. In 2022 he led 42 laps after starting this, but would finish seventh. Still, while Byron is on the top of the board right now, Martin Truex Jr. is only behind him on tiebreaker right now. Denny Hamlin is just four points back, and Larson is 13 points behind. He needs a win this week to make sure he can keep his top spot.

Tyler Reddick is one of those guys hoping to snag a win and jump into a top spot. He is currently eighth, which would advance him to the next round, but a win would guarantee it. Reddick has been great at this track. He made his first start in 2020, leading five laps and finishing second. The next year was a 15th-place finish, but in 2021 he was ninth. Last year, he dominated this track. Reddick led 70 laps on his way to a victory.

Sleepers To Win Autotrader EchoPart Automotive 400

Ryan Blaney currently sits in 11th in points going for the cup, and a win here would be huge. Blaney has been good here consistently. Since 2017 he has been in ten races here. Since then, he has finished outside the top ten just twice. In the first race of 2017 he finished 12th and ten in 2019 he finished 37th after overheating issues and not finishing the race. Further, he has finished in the top five four times there and led 432 laps without a win. He has led 20 or more laps in three of the last four races as well.

Kyle Busch currently sits sixth in the race for the cup and historically has done well in Texas. Last time here he fell victim to a crash and finished 36th, but before that, he had a streak of five straight top-ten finishes. In the last five races before the crash, he led laps in each of them, while also getting a win in 2020. Overall, he has four wins here, 14 top fives, and 18 top tens. He has also led 1069 laps here in 32 starts. He is one of the most dominant drivers on this track and should be considered a possible favorite to win.

Autotrader EchoPart Automotive 400 Prediction & Pick

Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch are both well down the oddsboard, but they are both great options in this race. They could both win the race, but the better bet on them is a top-ten finish. Tyler Reddick won last year and it has not been since Jimmie Johnson that someone won two races on this track in a row. William Byron is interesting. Each of the last two winners was a first-time winner, and he has a good track record as well. Larson has won this race and has been racing nearly perfect as of late. He won the first race of the first leg and will be winning the first leg of the second. Take Larson in this one.

Autotrade EcoPart Automotive 400 Prediction & Pick: Kyle Larson (+500)