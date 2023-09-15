It is the Round of 16 finale in the NASCAR Playoffs. It is time to continue our NASCAR odds series with a Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Last week Tyler Reddick secured his spot in the next round with a win at the Hollywood Casino 400. Reddick now sits second in points currently, right behind Kyle Larson. Behind him is Denny Hamlin, who was the runner-up last week. The top four is rounded out with William Byron, who was in the top spot heading into the race last week. After this race, four drivers will be eliminated from the playoffs. Michael McDowell, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Bubba Wallace, and Martin Truex Jr. all currently fill those bottom four spots.

Bristol Motor Speedway is the sight for the race today. It is a short track and one of the most popular on the circuit. It has a different turn radius at each turn, with very high banks on an all-concrete surface. Due to it being such a small track, there are two pit roads, and is one of the fastest tracks on the circuit. The winner of this race will punch their spot to the next round, while the bottom four in points will see their hopes for a title end.

Here are the NASCAR Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NASCAR Odds: Bass Pro Shops Night Race Odds

Kyle Larson: +550

Christopher Bell: +800

Denny Hamlin: +800

William Bryon: +850

Brad Keselowski: +850

Kevin Harvick: +950

Chase Elliott: +95-

Kyle Busch: +1200

Chris Buescher: +1200

Martin Truex Jr.: +1400

Ryan Blaner: +1400

Tyler Reddick: +1600

Joey Logano: +1600

Ross Chastain: +1800

Bubba Wallace: +3000

How to Watch Bass Pro Shops Night Race

TV: USA

Stream: NBC Sport App

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

Favorites To Win Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Kyle Larson has been racing well so far in the playoffs. He won two weeks ago and was fourth last week in the race. He would love to use this track as a chance to build on his lead going into the finals. Larson has a good history here at Bristol. In his last eight races, he has been in the top ten seven times. Last year he was fifth in this race, and the year before that, he won the race. He also has two runner-up finishes here. Larson is always near the front in this race. In his last three races here he has led 271 laps.

Christopher Bell is currently tenth in the standings for the playoffs. A win here would skyrocket him up the leaderboards. Bell has had mixed results in the four attempts on this track. In his first race, he finished ninth, but he started in 35th, so it was a solid race. Still, in the next two years he struggled, finishing 28th and 29th respectively. He struggled with pit row in the races and failed to get his footing in both of them. He found his footing last year. Bell led 143 of 500 laps in the race, while he finished fourth. Bell has shown he can compete on short tracks now and would love to snag a win here.

Denny Hamlin is amazing on short tracks. He has finished in the top seven in each of the last four short-track races. Hamlin currently sits third in points, but a win would put him at the top of the standings. Hamlin has also had some success at this track. He has won at Bristol twice in his career, most recently in 2019. In 2021 he led 65 laps and ended up finishing ninth. He also had a ninth-place finish last year but reached well. Hamlin is solid on the short track and has consistently been solid here.

William Byron has seen his lead in the points standings slip away in the last two races. This is a chance for him to take it back. Byron gets mixed results on short tracks. He has won at Phoenix and finished fourth at Dover. He also finished outside the top 20 in four of his last five short-track races. While he has had some trouble on short tracks, Byron has been solid in his last two races here since crashing in 2020. In his last two races, he started outside the top 13, starting 14th and 16th. Both times he was able to climb and finish third. If he can get a better starting position, he could easily climb into that top spot. Still, he has yet to lead a lap in his career at Bristol.

Sleepers To Win Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Joey Logano has had a rough go at Bristol as of late, which is potentially why he is so far down on the odds board. Last year he finished 27th after leaving the race due to a suspension issue. The two races prior he finished 11th each time, but in the spring race of 2020, he should have won the race. He was leading late in the race and had a chance to hold onto the lead, but contact sent him spinning and he finished 21st. Logano has had some solid finishes here though. He has won on this track twice while finishing in the top five six times, and the top ten another four times.

Martin Truex Jr. needs a win in this race. Right now he is on the outside looking in for the next round. Truex had struggled on this track as well. He has never won on this track and has just two top-five finishes in 32 starts. He has not finished five races due to crashes, or the steering issues that caused him to leave the race last year. Still, Truex has defied the odds a lot this year. He has won when he was not expected to and this could be another example.

Bass Pro Shops Night Race Prediction & Pick

With this being the last race before the next round, expect the bottom four drivers to be very aggressive in this one. At Bristol that is a boom or bust idea. Either it works and you move ahead, or, more likely, it does not and there is a crash. Christopher Bell is someone of interest in this one. He has yet to win here but has been better as of late. Still, he will not grab the victory here. That will belong to Denny Hamlin, as he moved on to the next round.

Bass Pro Shops Night Race Prediction & Pick: Denny Hamlin (+800)