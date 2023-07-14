NASCAR heads to the New Hampshire Motor Speedway at Loudon for this week's race. It is time to continue our NASCAR Cup Series odds series with a NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301 prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Last week it was William Byron who took home the checkered flag at the Quaker State 400. Crashes took out some of the biggest names in the race, as both Ross Chastain and Kyle Larson did not finish the race. Now, NASCAR heads to “The Magic Mile,” at Loudon. This track is a high-banked concrete track, most comparable to Martinsville and Dover. The track is a 1.058 oval track, with banks up to seven degrees.

Many drivers have found success here before. Christopher Bell won here last season, while Kevin Harvick has won here four times. Brad Keselowski won the race in 2020, while Aric Almirola won in 2021. Kyle Buchs, Joey Logano, and Denny Hamlin all also have wins in this race. Toyota cars will be the ones to watch. They ran great last year, getting the win.

Here are the NASCAR Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NASCAR Odds: Crayon 301 Odds

Christopher Bell: +600

Martin Turex Jr.: +650

Denny Hamlin: +700

Kyle Larson: +800

Kevin Harvick: +1000

Kyle Busch: +1000

William Byron: +1100

Chase Elliott: +1200

Ryan Blaney: +1300

Joey Logano: +1600

Ross Chastain: +1800

Tyler Reddick: +1800

Brad Keselowski: +2000

Aric Almirola: +2200

Bubba Wallace: +2900

Daniel Suarez: +3500

Alex Bowman: +4000

Ryan Newman: +4000

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ty Gibbs: +4700

Chase Briscoe: +5000

Ryan Preece: +5000

Chris Beuscher: +6000

AJ Allmendinger: +9000

How to Watch Crayon 301

TV: USA

Stream: NBC Sports

Time: 2:30 PM ET/ 11:30 AM PT

*Watch Nascar LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Favorites To Win Crayon 301

The odds for this race are a little abnormal for the season. There is no prohibitive favorite in this race, and also no major drop-offs in odds until well down the list. Six drivers sit with +1000 odds or better, led by Christopher Bell. Christopher Bell has had a fair amount of success on this track. Last year he was struggling on the season until he won this race. In 2021 he was second, but in his first attempt here in 2020, he was 28th. He did well at Dover this yesterday ear, finishing sixth after starting second. Still, he was 16th in Martinsville, after starting 22nd.

Martin Turex Jr. sits second in odds. This is mainly based on recent performance overall. While he has struggled in his last two races, he had a runner-up, a win, a fifth-place finish, and a third place finish before that. Turex Jr. also won this year at Dover, which is a favorable comparison. Still, he has not won here. He has finished in the top five eight times while sitting in the top ten 14 times. He has made 29 starts on this track though.

Denny Hamlin sits third in odds and has historically done well. Hamlin has done well this year on the comparable tracks. At Martinsville, he finished fourth after starting 11th. At Dover he finished 5th after starting 13th. He finished in the top ten in his last four attempts here, including back-to-back runner-up finishes in 2019 and 20202. He also won this race in 2017 and 2012. Overall, he has four runner-ups and three wins here.

Sitting fourth in odds is Kyle Larson. Larson has never won this race but did have back-to-back runner-up finishes in 2017. Last time out at this race, he finished 14th, and he has not been in the top ten here in the last four races. Larson also has not finished in the top three in a point-scoring race in Kansas. He did win Martinsville this year though, but was 32nd at Dover.

Kevin Harvick sits fifth in odds for this race. Harvick had a win here, including 2019. He had been winless on the year going into that race and then took the win. That is similar to this year, as Harvick does not have a win, but has finished in the top five four times. Harvick has historically raced very well here. Minus 2017 in which he crashed and finished 36, he has finished in the top six eight straight times. In there he has three wins, a fourth place, three top-fives, and a sixth place finish.

Sleepers To Win Crayon 301

For some deeper odds, Joey Logano should be looked at. He has won this race twice, but not since 2014. Last time at this race he finished 24th, and that broke a fix streak race at this track of finishing in the top ten. He also has two top fives in there. He did not do well at Dover this year, finishing 31st, but he did have a runner-up finish at Martinsville, which should be considered.

Aric Almirola should also be considered. He has not been racing well as of late. He has been outside the top ten in his last six races. At Dover this year it was a 24th-place finish, but he did finish sixth at Martinsville. He finished 31st here last year, but he won here in 2021. He also had a seventh-place finish in 20202 and a third place finish in 2018.

Crayon 301 Prediction & Pick

The odds for this race show how wide open it truly is. Much like Dover and Martinsville, a crash could easily end someone's day early. For this race, Martin Turex Jr. does not have the best track record. He is someone to look at fading in this race. Kyle Larson has not been racing well, but betting against him is never the best idea. Christopher Bell has done well on this style of track, but picking him to win is risky. He could be a great bet for a top five or a top ten depending on the odds you are looking for.

The same could be said for Joey Logano, who is -170 for the top ten right now. Denny Hamlin has done great at this track. At the comparable tracks he has also done solid this year. Hamlin to finish top three is at +190 and is a very solid play. Still, he is the pick to win the Crayon 301 at Loudon.

Crayon 301 Prediction & Pick: Denny Hamlin (+700)