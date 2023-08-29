The Washington Nationals are north of the border to take on the Toronto Blue Jays. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Nationals-Blue Jays prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Nationals are in a rebuild year, but they have been surprisingly good. They did drop game one of the series Monday night 6-3, though. In that game, the Nationals scored first, but quickly gave up the lead, and they were never able to regain it. C.J Abrams had three hits, and two runs scored to lead the team. Joey Meneses had two hits, including a double, and he drove in all three of Washington's runs. Josiah Gray was the starting pitcher, but he lasted just two innings. Gray gave up four runs on four hits, and walks four in the two innings of work to suffer the loss.

The Blue Jays had nine hits on the day, and that came from eight different players. Dalton Varsho was the only player not to record a hit for Toronto. Danny Jansen's hit was a home run, but he also scored three runs on the night. Vladimir Guerrero Jr drove in two runs to lead the Blue Jays in that category. Kevin Gausman earned the win on the mound. He went five innings, allowed seven hits, three runs, and struck out seven in the game. The Blue Jays' bullpen threw four no-hit innings, and struck out one, and Jordan Hicks notched his 12th save of the season to close out the win.

MacKenzie Gore will get the ball for Washington while Jose Berrios will start the game for the Blue Jays.

Here are the Nationals-Blue Jays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Nationals-Blue Jays Odds

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-134)

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+112)

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How To Watch Nationals vs. Blue Jays

TV: MASN, SportsNet (Canada)

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:07 PM ET/4:07 PM PT

Why The Nationals Could Cover The Spread

Gore is not having a great season, but he has shown some very good flashes of what he can be. Keep in mind, Gore is just 24 years old. It does seem like he switches off between good starts and bad starts, though. One thing is for certain, and that is he will find a way to get his strikeouts, especially on the road. Away from home this season, Gore has a 10.5 K/9, and opponents hit a little bit worse off him. This month, Gore has a K/9 just below 9.0, but opponents are hitting only .192 off him. Gore is pitching well, so if he can get the strikeouts in this game, he will keep the Blue Jays from stacking some hits.

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

Berrios has been solid all year for the Blue Jays. He has a 3.55 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, and 144 strikeouts. He pitches a little better at home, as well. Berrios has a 3.09 home ERA, a .249 oBA, and he has a better K/9 in Toronto. The Nationals are actually a decent hitting team. but they can easily be shut down with the right stuff. Berrios is very good at keeping the ball on the ground, so he should be able to limit the damage caused by Washington. If he does keep the ball on the ground, the Blue Jays will cover the spread.

Final Nationals-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Gore is just a little bit to inconsistent for me this year. I am going to go with the Blue Jays and Jose Berrios to cover this spread because of that.

Final Nationals-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Blue Jays -1.5 (+112), Under 8 (-110)