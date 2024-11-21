Paul Skenes' net worth in 2024 is $10 million. Skenes won the 2024 National League Rookie of the Year as a starting pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Let's look at Paul Skenes' net worth in 2024.

What is Paul Skenes' net worth in 2024?: $10 million (estimate)

Paul Skenes' net worth in 2024 sits at about $10 million, according to Sports Illustrated.

Paul Skenes was born in Fullerton, Calif., on May 29, 2002. He grew up in Lake Fores, Calif., and attended El Toro High School.

If that school sounds familiar, it is a hotbed for major-league talent, including Nolan Arenado and Matt Chapman. He played varsity baseball for three years, taking turns at catcher, first base, and third base. However, his primary position was pitcher.

He posted a 0.67 ERA in his junior season shortly after committing to play college baseball at Air Force Academy. He was on his way to topping his junior season, but the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the remainder of his senior season. Skenes graduated with a 4.76 GPA.

Paul Skenes' college career

Skenes honored his commitment to play college baseball at the Air Force and made an immediate impact, winning the Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Year. Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, Baseball America, and NCBWA also named him a first-team All-American. After his sophomore season, Skenes won the John Olerud Award as the nation's best two-way player.

Skenes had outgrown the Air Force Academy, deciding to enter the transfer portal. He announced that he would transfer to LSU to play for the Tigers, and the move paid off, as he broke the SEC record for most strikeouts in a single season during his junior year.

That wasn't the end of Skenes' accolades, as he won the National Pitcher of the Year Award and the Dick Howser Trophy, awarded to the nation's best player. On the back of Skenes, LSU won the College World Series, and Skenes was the Most Outstanding Player.

Paul Skenes is drafted by the Pirates

Paul Skenes was too good for college baseball, so he entered his name into the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft. The Pittsburgh Pirates drafted Skenes with the first overall pick, and he signed with the Pirates shortly after.

The contract gave Skenes a record $9.2 million signing bonus. Skenes was an immediate top prospect, as MLB.com named him the third-ranked overall and top-ranked pitcher.

It didn't take long for Skenes to move up the ranks in the minor leagues. He debuted on Aug. 10 in the Florida Complex League and got called to Single-A after his first start. He continued that trend, moving up to the Double-A Altoona Curve six days later. Skenes spent the rest of the season in Double-A but started the 2024 season in Triple-A.

Triple-A wasn't enough competition for Skenes, as he pitched 27 1/3 innings to start the season, tallying 45 strikeouts. He had a miniscule 0.99 ERA. It was only a matter of time before Skenes made the Pirates roster, and the call came on May 8.

Expand Tweet

Skenes made his major-league debut on May 11, 2024, and he allowed three earned runs in four innings with seven strikeouts against the Chicago Cubs. However, his second start really opened some eyes. On May 17, Skenes pitched six hitless innings with just one walked allowed and 11 strikeouts against the Cubs once again, this time in Chicago at Wrigley Field.

Skenes finished the season 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA in 133 innings pitched with 170 strikeouts and 32 walks. In the Rookie of the Year voting, Skenes received 23 of the 30 first-place votes to finish 32 points ahead of second-place Jackson Merrill of the San Diego Padres.

Paul Skenes' personal life

Skenes' father was a pharmaceutical company employee while he was growing up, but Skenes' interest in the Air Force was likely influenced by his two uncles. One of his uncles served in the Navy, while the other was in the Coast Guard.

Skenes may be best known outside baseball circles as the boyfriend of Livvy Dunne, the viral sensation and NIL leader from the LSU gymnastics team. He was also a valuable NIL commodity during his time at LSU. Skenes' total NIL value is unknown, but his value was high during his lone season at LSU.

Nevertheless, this is all we know about Paul Skenes' net worth in 2024.