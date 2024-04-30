Washington Nationals rookie Jacob Young continued to make a strong impression by wrapping up an incredible series against the Miami Marlins.
Young ran wild all over Miami, and the Nationals' youngster did something that hasn't been seen in more than 110 years, per OptaSTATS:
“Jacob Young of the Nationals had nine runs and six stolen bases in the series against the Marlins. He's the first MLB player with 9+ runs & 6+ stolen bases in a single series since Bob Bescher did so for the Cincinnati Reds against the Boston Rustlers June 2-5, 1911.”
That's a long time.
For reference, Babe Ruth made his MLB debut with the Boston Red Sox on July 11, 1914.
Given the rule changes before the 2023 season that increase the emphasis on the running game, Young will have plenty of chances to run for the Nationals in 2024. With this skillset, he should also have an easier time sticking on a Major League roster despite the fact that he doesn't offer much in the way of power.
Young went 3-for-5 on Sunday with the two steals, three RBI and two runs scored. On Monday night, Young went 1-for-4 with two runs scored and two more stolen bases.
The University of Florida product is now hitting .328 for the Nationals.
Nationals on the rise?
With Monday's win, the Nationals completed the sweep over the Marlins and moved to 14-14 on the season with their fourth win in a row.
The Nationals weren't really expected to make much noise this season, and received some bad news earlier this month when young prized starter Josiah Gray went on the IL with a forearm flexor strain.
It hasn't been a very good start to the season for Gray. He has been lit up for 13 runs over 8.1 innings in his first two starts and now will miss, at a bare minimum, the next couple weeks with the injury to his pitching arm.
While the Nationals starter is on the 15-day IL, his recovery could possibly take even longer. According to Baseball Prospectus' recovery database, MLB pitchers who experience a flexor strain miss 66 days on average. Of course, every player's injury and recovery process is unique, so it's not quite an apples-to-apples comparison.
Regardless of this tough break to their most-prized young starter, the Nationals have battled back to reach .500. While that won't win them the division, especially with the powerhouse Atlanta Braves also in the National League East, Washington quietly has the 7th-best record in the National League. Should they be able to keep this up, competing for a wildcard berth isn't out of the question.
Up next for Washington, Young and the Nationals head to Arlington to take on the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers.