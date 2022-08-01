The Nationals’ blunt Juan Soto message to trade suitors before deadline

The 2022 MLB trade deadline is less than two days away. And as time begins to run out, all eyes are going to be focused squarely on the Washington Nationals and star outfielder Juan Soto, who could end up being traded at the deadline.

Soto has become a prime trade target throughout the league after he turned down a massive 15-year, $440 million extension offer from the Nationals. Washington promptly decided that they wouldn’t be able to reach an extension with Soto, and began to explore trades for him.

The Nats obviously have a large price for Soto here, and the sweepstakes for Soto’s services have reportedly come down to the San Diego Padres, St. Louis Cardinals, and Los Angeles Dodgers. While these three teams are still in the running, the Nationals have dealt these clubs a blow by saying that if they don’t get a deal they like for Soto, they are content to hold onto him for the rest of the 2022 campaign and revisit a potential Soto trade this upcoming offseason.

While the #Padres, #STLCards and #Dodgers remain squarely in the hunt for Juan Soto, the #Nationals are making it clear to teams with 33 hours left until the trade deadline:

Plain and simple: If no one meets their asking price, they will simply keep him for the rest of the year. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 1, 2022

As trade rumors continue to swirl around Soto and the Nationals, it’s important to consider that he may ultimately not end up being dealt at all. Washington’s ask for Soto is going to be understandably huge, which is why there are only three teams left in the running.

With that in mind, it may be best to prepare for the possibility that Soto is still with the Nationals after 6 PM EST (3 PM PT) tomorrow afternoon. If that’s the case, it appears that the Juan Soto/Nationals trade rumors will persist into the 2022 MLB offseason.