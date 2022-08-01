REPORT: Juan Soto’s insane price tag ahead of MLB trade deadline, revealed
Juan Soto is the most enticing trade prospect available ahead of the MLB trade deadline, but the Washington Nationals’ insanely high price tag for their young superstar has deterred some MLB teams from making a deal.
According to MLB insider Mark Feinsand, the Nationals are believed to be seeking a “package of four top prospects in addition to at least one young Major League player” in any deal for Soto. However, because even rental players are commanding high asking price, it has led to “a bit of a freeze in the trade market.”
An executive from the National League, nonetheless, hopes that asking prices decrease as the trade deadline nears. If not, the possibility of players like Soto staying with their current teams is high.
“As Tuesday afternoon gets closer, you would have to think that those price tags come down. If they don’t, we’ll either see some big overpays or a lot of players that seemed like locks to be traded remaining on their current teams,” the exec shared.
For what it’s worth, the Nationals have received an offer for Juan Soto. According to recent reports, the San Diego Padres have packaged their young talents in shortstop CJ Abrams, left-handed pitchers MacKenzie Gore and Adrian Morejon, as well as Robert Hassell III and Joshua Mears for Soto.
The Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals have also been linked to a Soto trade, though it remains to be seen if a deal will materialize.
Unfortunately for fans, they can only wait and see to get clarity on Soto’s future. The good things is the wait won’t be long with the deadline coming up. Any trade for Soto, if there’s anything, should happen in the next 38 hours or so.