REPORT: Juan Soto’s insane price tag ahead of MLB trade deadline, revealed

Juan Soto is the most enticing trade prospect available ahead of the MLB trade deadline, but the Washington Nationals’ insanely high price tag for their young superstar has deterred some MLB teams from making a deal.

According to MLB insider Mark Feinsand, the Nationals are believed to be seeking a “package of four top prospects in addition to at least one young Major League player” in any deal for Soto. However, because even rental players are commanding high asking price, it has led to “a bit of a freeze in the trade market.”

An executive from the National League, nonetheless, hopes that asking prices decrease as the trade deadline nears. If not, the possibility of players like Soto staying with their current teams is high.