NBA 2K23 Gamestop-exclusive DREAMER Cover Edition revealed

The NBA 2K23 DREAMER Cover Edition will be available exclusively on Gamestop – Meanwhile, check out what’s new on 2K Beats in NBA 2K23!

Introducing the new NBA 2K23 DREAMER Cover Edition and the MyCAREER Storyline Trailer

2K reveals the brand-new NBA 2K23 DREAMER Cover Edition, featuring Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum hip-hop artist J. Cole, who also appears in the game’s MyCAREER storyline alongside Dreamville’s Bas and Elite. The NBA 2K23 DREAMER Cover Edition will be available exclusively on GameStop and will only be available for next-gen console versions of the game on the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

2K also dropped the new MyCAREER Storyline Trailer in what 2K claims to be the largest and most involved storyline in franchise history. The story kicks off after the NBA Draft and challenges players to balance their performance in the NBA while also pursuing an off-court career in music, fashion, and business, which is where Dreamville musicians Elite and Bas come in, where they help the MyPLAYER befriend J. Cole and capture the hearts and minds of The City. This MyCAREER Storyline will be available for next-gen console versions of the game:

“NBA 2K has long been a place to discover new musical talent through their game and continues to be a gold standard for showcasing all things basketball culture,” says J. Cole. “It’s been an amazing journey to not only appear on a cover of this year’s game, but to be part of the MyCAREER storyline, soundtrack and bring the DREAMER brand into NBA 2K. There’s also more to come, so watch out for all things Dreamville and DREAMER brand drops during Seasons and for Bas and Elite in this year’s MyCAREER story.”

Meanwhile, 2K Sports has this to say about J. Cole’s involvement in NBA 2K23.

“The sheer scale, depth and talent featured in this year’s MyCAREER creates an unparalleled experience within NBA 2K23,” says NBA 2K Vice President of Global Marketing Strategy at NBA 2K. “At the top of that list of talent is our first cover star who truly sits at the intersection of basketball and music. Bringing a visionary like J. Cole and DREAMER into the creative process for both the game and the soundtrack showcases the pillar of culture that NBA 2K23 has become.”

As usual, NBA 2K23’s soundtrack will be filled with world-class talents and globally-recognized songs including “TITANIC (feat. Rich Brian)” by Jackson Wang, “Rucón” by Alemán, “West Like (feat. Kalan.FrFr)” by Destiny Rogers, “The Matrix” by Ski Mask the Slump God, “Surround Sound (feat. 21 Savage & Baby Tate)” by JID, “Wants and Needs (feat. Lil Baby)” by Drake, “Nail Tech” by Jack Harlow, “Megan’s Piano” by Megan Thee Stallion, “No Trends” by Mike Dimes, “Que Oso” by Snow Tha Product, “Rapstar” by Polo G, “love nwantiti (ah ah ah) [feat. Joeboy & Kuami Eugene] [Remix]” by CKay, and many more. More songs will also get added to 2K Beats every Friday, with three new tracks along with record label partnerships and integrations throughout Seasons.

Meanwhile, more details about NBA 2K23’s The City, the playground for MyCAREER in next-gen consoles, will be revealed on September 7, just a few days removed from the game’s release date.

NBA 2K23 is coming out on PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X on September 9, 2022. For more on NBA 2K23, click here.