NBA 2K23 Release Date: When is NBA 2K23 coming out

We now finally have the NBA 2K23 release date and information on who the NBA 2K23 cover athlete is. Pre-orders open July 7, 2022.

NBA 2K23 Release Date: September 9, 2022

NBA 2K23 will be coming out on September 9, 2022. 2K Sports announced that the game will be coming out on September 9, 2022, and has revealed that Michael Jordan will be the NBA 2K23 cover athlete for the NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition and NBA 2K23 Championship Edition. The Standard Edition cover athlete is Devin Booker, while Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird also appear as cover athletes in the retail-only WNBA Edition of the game.

2K Sports kicked off the NBA 2K23 hype season with the announcement of the NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition. The game will feature Michael Jordan as the cover athlete for the first time since NBA 2K16 and will mark His Airness’ fourth time to grace NBA 2K’s covers in total.

NBA 2K23 will bring back The Jordan Challenge, which will have players recreate 15 iconic moments from Jordan’s career. All 10 original challenges from NBA 2K11 have been rebuilt from the ground up, with five entirely new iconic Jordan moments. The challenges take advantage of more than a decade of technological leaps to provide a completely new way to play through Jordan’s accomplishments.

The Jordan Challenge also elevates an array of spellbinding performances across Jordan’s college, NBA, and Team USA Basketball careers that players can experience across all the 15 Challenges and includes unique video vignettes that come with special commentary from an array of NBA luminaries: Jordan’s friends, teammates, foes, opponents, and other sports personalities who saw him do it live and can bring to life his legacy to a younger generation of NBA fans. More details on The Jordan Challenge in NBA 2K23 will be released later this summer.

Perfectly matching the Jordan Challenge is the new MyNBA Era, which allows players to relive different eras of the NBA, playing through seasons from yesteryears, complete with authentic coverage, courts, character models, and even TV screen filters. Would you be able to stop Jordan’s Bulls in the 90s? Can you lead a team as a third to the Celtics-Lakers rivalry in the 80s, or win more championships with Shaq and Kobe over the dominant Spurs and Pistons of the 2000s? You can play all of these “What If” scenarios in NBA 2K23.

More details about NBA 2K23 will be shared here in the next following days. Stay tuned for the latest NBA 2K23 news here on ClutchPoints.