NBA 2K24 Patch 1.3 dropped earlier this week. The new update improves overall gameplay while fixing issues in MyCAREER (Quests and Progression), as well as in the City (PRO-AM, REC and Theater). Compared to the last patch, this update is a bit smaller, though it does fix some pretty big issues. So without further ado, let's check out the NBA 2K24 Patch 1.3 notes.

NBA 2K24 Patch 1.3 Full Notes

The developers made a few tweaks and adjustments to the gameplay, including improved window sizes for open meter dunks. Additionally, perimeter defensive coverage checks received an adjustment to reduce ghost contests.

In MyCAREER, some users weren't able to rewards or badge perks for completing certain quest like Rebirth. Additionally, the developers also improved stability of the City and the Social Menu to. You can check out the full patch notes below:

GAMEPLAY Tightened up perimeter defensive coverage checks to reduce “ghost contests” Increased the make window size of open meter dunks

CITY/PRO-AM/REC/THEATER A number of fixes to overall game stability while in the City have been made to improve user experience Resolved an issue at the end of Rec games that would send the user to the game’s main menu following a black screen Functionality and stability improvements have been made to the Social Menu as we work to provide a more seamless experience

MyCAREER/QUESTS/PROGRESSION The RISE-specific Heat Check Booster has been adjusted to activate after 3 made shots in a row rather than 5 Fixed a user-reported issue that caused an indefinite hang when attempting to load a MyCAREER save Resolved a rare issue preventing rewards from being received upon the completion of some quests, including Rebirth and certain Badge Perks Closed a loophole that could cause issues getting through the offseason when attending practice after the final game of the NBA season Made some adjustments to ensure that Flashback games can be played at any time during the NBA season



And that wraps it up for Patch 1.3 in NBA 2K24. Hopefully the update helps those MyCAREER players who aren't getting rewards for completing quests. With NBA 2K24 launching earlier this month, expect more updates in the future.

