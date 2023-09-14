The New NBA 2K24 Patch 1.2 dropped today, fixing multiple issues, including one regarding progression in MyCAREER and Quests. The latest update for the game comes out less than a week after the game launched. Additionally, the update provides more improvements and fixes for the gameplay, The City, MyTEAM, and MyNBA. The developers noted they're working quickly to resolve more issues based on community feedback. Season 2 should also provide a lot more general fixes to the overall experience.

NBA 2K24 Patch 1.2 Notes

Below are the latest NBA 2K24 Patch Notes:

GAMEPLAY

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Fixed an issue that was causing physics to break when using controllable rim hangs in certain situations

THE CITY

Numerous fixes to game stability in the City have been made

Resolved a user-reported stutter when playing games on the RISE affiliation courts

You can now properly join a friend in the Gatorade Rental Courts when using the Social Menu

MyCAREER/QUESTS/PROGRESSION

Adjusted the Minimizer quest so it is easier for all player types to complete

Fixed a rare issue that could cause a hang when loading into a MyCAREER save

Addressed an issue that could prevent advancement to the second NBA season

Resolved a hang when heading to the arena floor before NBA games

Michael Jordan can no longer be passed on the GOAT tier list before winning your 7th championship

Users can no longer apply the same Floor Setter to more than one badge.

MyTEAM

Resolved user-reported issues with games played after playing Triple Threat Online: Co-Op games

Lowered the difficulty of Triple Threat Online: Co-Op games against the CPU to Pro

Added the ability to select a lineup before entering Triple Threat Online: Co-Op

MyNBA

Resolved a hang that could occur in the Trade Finder menu when exiting and re-entering under certain conditions

Fixed an issue that could cause the Warriors to get rebranded incorrectly going into future seasons in MyNBA

If you like, you can read the full patch notes on their website as well. NBA 2K24 launched back a week ago for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

ClutchPoints reviewed NBA 2K24, giving the game a 9.5/10. However, the PC version of the game is being heavily criticized for remaining last-gen.

For more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints.