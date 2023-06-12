With the 2023 NBA Draft quickly approaching, projected first-round selection James Nnaji has made a crucial decision. He has decided to remain in the 2023 NBA Draft after Monday's withdrawal deadline, per his agent Gerard Raventos. If some footage from a recent workout with Serge Ibaka is any indication, it looks like he made the right decision, reports ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

NEWS: Projected first-round pick James Nnaji will remain in the 2023 NBA Draft at today's withdrawal deadline, his agent Gerard Raventos told ESPN. Some footage from a workout he conducted with Serge Ibaka last week. pic.twitter.com/8TuUbvlKN9 — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 12, 2023

The clip shows James Nnaji displaying his elite athleticism and explosiveness. At 7'0 feet and 250 pounds, he figures to come into the NBA as an absolute force in the paint.

Nnaji is projected to be a first-round pick as of now and could easily go in the top 10 in the 2023 NBA Draft. There are a slew of teams who could use his size and mobility to be an anchor down low.

The 2023 NBA Draft will be taking place next Thursday, June 22. The main storylines will be the inevitable No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama and the French phenom's arrival in the NBA. He is currently playing in the LNB Finals in France and is looking to bring home some hardware before heading off to the United States.

James Nnaji will be entering the NBA after playing this last season for Barcelona. He didn't put up very gaudy numbers, but at 18-years-old, he certainly has a lot of development to do before becoming any sort of serious contributor to an NBA team.

Tune into the 2023 NBA Draft next week to see where James Nnaji lands. It would come as no surprise if he falls anywhere in the first round, including within the first ten picks.