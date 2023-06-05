The 2023 NBA Draft is just over two weeks away. On May 31, several notable collegiate players who were looking to take their talents to the NBA withdrew their names from the draft in order to maintain their college eligibility.

This list of those withdrawing from this year’s draft was highlighted by Purdue’s Zach Edey, Illinois’ Terrence Shannon Jr. and Texas’ Dillon Mitchell, all of whom were projected to be drafted. A total of 22 prospects who were ranked in ClutchPoints' 2023 NBA Draft Big Board 2.0 withdrew their names from the draft, with Mitchell being ranked the highest at 40th overall.

Many of those deciding to return to college were projected to be second-round picks, especially with the rise of players remaining in the draft like Olivier-Maxence Prosper (Marquette), Ben Sheppard (Belmont) and Jordan Walsh (Arkansas), all of whom had outstanding performance at this year’s NBA Draft Combine.

As teams continue their pre-draft evaluations and some prospects finish their seasons overseas, more and more changes are made to this year’s draft rankings. Based on my evaluations and observations, as well as feedback and opinions from scouts, team executives and others, here is my latest 2023 NBA Draft Big Board 3.0.

#1 Victor Wembanyama – France (Metropolitans 92 – LNB)

2022-23 Stats: 34 games, 21.6 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 3.0 BLK, 47.0 FG%, 27.5 3P%

Position: C, Height: 7’5”, Weight: 230 lbs, Wingspan: 8’0”

Fans of the San Antonio Spurs do not have to wait too much longer until Victor Wembanyama is officially the face of their franchise. Since before last year's 2022 NBA Draft, he has been pegged to be the first overall selection this year. At the lottery, all 14 teams were hoping that their ping pong balls would result in them having the ability to draft the French big man. Wembanyama will enter the league with all eyes on him, as he is the best draft prospect the league has seen since LeBron James in 2003. Viewed as a generational type of talent by many scouts across the league, Wembanyama is a skilled big man who can play on the perimeter and be an elite-level defender in the paint for the Spurs. It is not crazy to think that the soon-to-be first overall pick will be the first rookie to make the NBA All-Star Game since Blake Griffin did so in 2011.

#2 Scoot Henderson – USA (G League Ignite)

2022-23 Stats: 19 games, 16.5 PPG, 6.8 APG, 5.3 RPG, 1.1 STL, 42.9 FG%, 27.5 3P%

Position: PG, Height: 6’2”, Weight: 195 lbs, Wingspan: 6’9”

Arguably the best athlete in this draft class, Scoot Henderson should be the first guard taken this year. In any other draft, Henderson would likely be the first pick, but this year, the question is where he will end up because the Charlotte Hornets with the second pick are a mystery at this point. Henderson’s vision is unmatched and he plays with a certain level of swag that makes him look super comfortable in any situation. Henderson is almost impossible to stop driving to the rim, and he is a lot stronger than he looks, which draws comparisons to that of Ja Morant and Russell Westbrook. It is hard to imagine Scoot falling out of the top three in this year’s draft, but the teams in those spots may not be the team he ends up on given how much interest there is around the league in terms of trading up.

#3 Brandon Miller – Alabama – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 19 games, 18.8 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 1.1 STL, 43.0 FG%, 38.4 3P%

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6’9”, Weight: 200 lbs, Wingspan: 7’1”

Arguably the best college prospect in this year’s draft, Brandon Miller can flat-out score the basketball and is a forward who is more than comfortable initiating his team’s offense. The belief around the league is that he will be the second player taken in the draft by the Hornets, but questions continue to be asked about his connection to a murder case in Tuscaloosa during his freshman season. Aside from the drama surrounding his name off the court, Miller is an elite basketball player who tends to get to his spot on the floor with ease. He is very tough to defend because of his length and where he shoots from, similar to the way Kevin Durant plays in the midrange area. A true playmaking forward, Miller has also grown into a very solid defender and should be able to contribute as a two-way player on the wing instantly.

#4 Amen Thompson – USA (Overtime Elite)

2022-23 Stats: 15 games, 16.4 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 6.1 APG, 2.3 STL, 56.6 FG%, 25.0 3P%

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6’7”, Weight: 209 lbs, Wingspan: 6’11”

Like Scoot Henderson, Amen Thompson is an elite-level athlete who can jump out of the gym. Possessing a very quick first-step that he is able to utilize to punish slower, flat-footed defenders, Thompson has a very high upside and is going to be a very safe pick in this year’s draft. While he is not the best three-point shooter, Thompson looks comfortable pulling up off the dribble and will hit perimeter shots if left open. As good of an athlete as he is driving to the rim, Thompson is also a very gifted passer and is always looking to involve his teammates. There is no arguing that he checks off all the boxes to be a well-rounded starter in this league for many years to come, which is why the Overtime Elite product is drawing interest inside the top three right now.

#5 Ausar Thompson – USA (Overtime Elite)

2022-23 Stats: 15 games, 16.3 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 5.9 APG, 2.4 STL, 48.1 FG%, 29.8 3P%

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6’7”, Weight: 215 lbs, Wingspan: 7’0”

Ausar Thompson is equally as talented as his twin brother Amen and is probably a better catch-and-shoot perimeter shooter. Whereas Amen is more of a shot creator, Ausar is a slightly better overall scorer who can virtually play anywhere on the floor. Defensively, Thompson can guard any position and demonstrated a high understanding for being a help-side defender while with Overtime Elite. In a system where his role is clearly laid out, Thompson could easily become an All-Star talent before the end of his rookie contract, which is why plenty of teams have interest in trading up for him. Like his brother, any team that drafts Ausar will be lucky to have him.

#6 Cam Whitmore – Villanova – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 26 games, 12.5 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 1.4 STL, 47.8 FG%, 34.3 3P%

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6’5.75”, Weight: 235 lbs, Wingspan: 6’8.5”

Emerging as a favorite to be the fifth overall selection this year by the Detroit Pistons, Cam Whitmore is a great athlete and a strong wing who is more than comfortable playing one-on-one offensively. Whitmore measured smaller than expected at the combine, but he’s a very gifted athlete who will absolutely be a top-10 pick in this year’s draft. Perhaps one thing that will make Whitmore pop on draft boards is the fact that he always tends to crash the glass and does a lot of the little things to put his team in a position to succeed. Having a high motor and never afraid to absorb contact, Whitmore is a high-energy player whose presence impacts the game. His teammates just play better when he is out on the floor. There is potential for Whitmore to grow into a very sturdy two-way wing in the NBA, especially if he can develop a consistent jump shot.

#7 Taylor Hendricks – UCF – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 34 games, 15.1 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 1.7 BLK, 47.8 FG%, 39.4 3P%

Position: PF, Height: 6’8.25”, Weight: 213.6 lbs, Wingspan: 7’0.5”

Many may not know Taylor Hendricks since he played his freshman season at UCF, but he is truly one of the better defensive players in this draft class. Size and length are two things that stick out with the 6’8” power forward, but Hendricks' three-point shooting is what has opened the most eyes. Hendricks is truly a wild card in this year’s draft, and I am really high on what he brings to the table simply because he is what every team is looking for nowadays in their power forward while also having the ability to be a small-ball center. Being able to stretch the floor on offense while being a rim protector defensively, the young big man should instantly make an impact in the NBA. Going to a team with an established star and playmaker on the offensive end of the floor will make Hendricks an All-Rookie type of talent.

#8 Anthony Black – Arkansas – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 36 games, 12.8 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 3.9 APG, 2.1 STL, 45.3 FG%, 30.1 3P%

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6’5.75”, Weight: 210 lbs, Wingspan: 6’7.5”

Anthony Black is not your traditional, smaller point guard, as he is a lengthier guard who can play with or without the ball in his hands. Any team looking for a primary facilitator and floor general in this year’s draft should look no further than Black, as he may just have the best vision in this draft class. Black just understands the game at a very high level and takes his time dissecting a defense. In terms of shooting, Black is a much better shooter than his numbers may suggest. Due to his size, he is able to get to his spots and rise up against smaller defenders. Many teams utilize heavy doses of pick-and-roll sets on offense, which will play right into the strengths of Black’s game. There truly are no glaring weaknesses to his game despite his lower than average shooting splits.

#9 Jarace Walker – Houston – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 36 games, 11.2 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK, 46.5 FG%, 34.7 3P%

Position: PF, Height: 6’6.5”, Weight: 248.6 lbs, Wingspan: 7’2.5”

When you are talking about strong, brute-like players in this year’s draft class, Jarace Walker should be the first player to come to mind. Walker is not your average power forward as he tends to play out on the perimeter, and the best part about his game is that he can fill many different roles. From a primary defender to a three-point shooter to understanding where to be on the floor, Walker has a much higher basketball IQ than people give him credit for, with versatility that makes him a top-tier prospect. While he may not look that quick and agile for his size and stature, Walker can really punish his opponents on both ends of the floor, especially on the glass. There is a chance that the Houston product ends up being selected in the top five of this year’s draft, and he can really make his presence felt early on in his career by playing out of pick-and-roll sets.

#10 Dereck Lively II – Duke – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 34 games, 5.2 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 2.4 BLK, 65.8 FG%, 15.4 3P%

Position: C, Height: 7’1”, Weight: 215 lbs, Wingspan: 7’7”

One of the best recruits coming out of high school in 2022, Dereck Lively II did not really stand out at Duke. Some may be a little concerned with the numbers he produced during his rookie season, but Lively has had arguably the best pre-draft process out of any player in this year’s draft. From playing well above the rim to showcasing his shooting on the perimeter, Lively’s stock has gone up since the draft combine. Having a big man who can run the floor and always be a threat to receive a lob at the rim is very valuable in this league, so any team that gambles on Lively gets these two things instantly. Defensively, the Duke big man is as good as they come and has shown a lot of potential to be an incredible shot blocker both on and off the ball. Perhaps a very underrated part of Lively’s game that still needs some work is his ability to play out on the perimeter. Lively was making three-point shots at the combine and in some workouts, which is why his stock is up. If he falls outside the top 10, Lively has a chance to be the biggest steal in this year’s draft.

#11 Keyonte George – Baylor – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 33 games, 15.3 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 2.8 APG, 1.0 STL, 37.6 FG%, 33.8 3P%

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6’4”, Weight: 185 lbs, Wingspan: Unknown

Keyonte George’s freshman year at Baylor was definitely a success, even though his shooting numbers may say something different. Taking over 12 shots a game at Baylor, George was asked to do a lot for his team and step a little bit outside his realm of comfort. He can play with or without the ball in his hands offensively and is not afraid of anyone. If he feels he can make a pull-up three in transition, he is going to take the shot. On the defensive end of the floor, he has exhibited good anticipation for the plays developing in front of him. Offensively, George has a lot to bring with him to the next level in terms of outside shooting, pull-up shooting and even hitting floaters on the run. We talk about guys who are “buckets” all the time in the NBA, and Keyonte George is certainly this kind of player. This is why he will most likely be a lottery pick.

#12 Nick Smith Jr. – Arkansas – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 17 games, 12.5 PPG, 1.7 APG, 37.6 FG%, 33.8 3P%

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6’5”, Weight: 185 lbs, Wingspan: 6’9”

Standing 6’5” with a reported 6’9’ wingspan, Nick Smith Jr. is a tall guard who is very quick with his handles. However, he did not measure at the combine, so his height and wingspan are still considered “unofficial” numbers. Missing a handful of games during his freshman year due to knee issues, Smith is a question mark in this year’s draft based on where he could potentially go. Some have him ranked as a top-10 talent, while others are talking about him falling out of the lottery altogether. A team in the 10-15 range should definitely be willing to take a swing on Smith, especially since he is a very good athlete who has a lot of upside on the offensive end of the floor. It will take time, but with the right mentor and on the right team, Smith can turn into an everyday point guard in this league.

#13 Leonard Miller – Canada (G League Ignite)

2022-23 Stats: 24 games, 18.0 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 0.9 STL, 55.4 FG%, 32.7 3P%

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6’9.25”, Weight: 212.8 lbs, Wingspan: 7’2”

Leonard Miller is another one of those question marks in this year’s draft simply because he did not go to college and possesses a ton of potential entering the NBA. After dipping his feet in the NBA Draft waters a season ago, Miller decided to withdraw his name from the draft and play for the G League Ignite. There, Miller showed he is a confident ball-handler and a player who can be a really strong rebounder at either forward position. In terms of shooting, the team that gets Miller will need to work with him, but you can’t really go wrong with a high basketball IQ and length. The best part about him is that he is still growing as well, which makes Miller a very intriguing prospect in this year’s draft, much like Shaedon Sharpe a year ago. Many scouts and executives were impressed with Miller’s shooting at the combine, so he could just be this season’s biggest riser. Any team looking for a lengthy player who runs the floor with ease and could really turn into an elite defender will have Miller high on their draft board.

#14 Bilal Coulibaly – France (Metropolitans 92 – LNB)

2022-23 Stats: 27 games, 5.0 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 0.8 STL, 53.2 FG%, 45.2 3P%

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6’6”, Weight: 230 lbs, Wingspan: 7’3”

Quickly turning himself into a potential lottery pick, Bilal Coulibaly has been one of the biggest risers in this year’s draft class. It is easy to get overlooked when Victor Wembanyama is your teammate, but Coulibaly is a very lengthy defender who can hit shots from the perimeter at a high rate. The best part about the French wing is the fact that he will not be turning 19 years old until the end of July. There are whispers around the league that Coulibaly already has a promise in the lottery, which is why he is certainly a prospect to keep an eye on over the next two weeks. Proving to be an essential piece to his team’s title run overseas, Coulibaly has a chance to come to the NBA and instantly help a team in their quest to a title.

#15 Gradey Dick – Kansas – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 36 games, 14.1 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 1.4 STL, 44.2 FG%, 40.3 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6’6.25”, Weight: 204 lbs, Wingspan: 6’8.75”

If you can hit threes at a high rate, you can have a long career in the NBA, and Gradey Dick is absolutely a viable three-point shooting option because he knocked down shots from virtually every spot on the floor for Kansas this past year. His best quality is knowing where to find open space on the court. Many teams and scouts have been impressed with his shooting abilities during the pre-draft process, which is why Dick is expected to be a lottery pick at this moment. Moving off the ball is essential for perimeter players, so Dick should be able to instantly gain his opponent’s attention because of his knockdown shooting abilities. Put him on the perimeter in the NBA right now and he should shoot at least 38 percent from deep in a season.

#16 Kris Murray – Iowa – Junior

2022-23 Stats: 29 games, 20.2 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 1.2 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 33.5 3P%

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6’7.75”, Weight: 212.8 lbs, Wingspan: 6’11.75”

Not having to play in his twin brother’s shadow at Iowa this past season, Kris Murray is essentially the same player as Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray. The only difference is that Kris is left-handed and not necessarily as strong of a three-point shooter. In terms of getting to his spots on the floor and using his strength to his advantage, Kris is everything teams look for in the middle of the first round. Murray's perimeter game is coming along, he is not turnover-prone and plays at his own pace, which is why he can be an All-Rookie performer like his brother at the next level. While he is an older prospect and will be 23 years old in August, Murray is a player I’d be willing to take a chance on. We have seen quite a few “older” draft prospects like Desmond Bane and Corey Kispert find success in the NBA through the years, so Murray could very well be the next. He’s unexpected to go in the lottery, but a team could very well look to trade up for him shortly after.

#17 Jordan Hawkins – Connecticut – Sophomore

2022-23 Stats: 37 games, 16.2 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 40.9 FG%, 38.8 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6’4.25”, Weight: 185 lbs, Wingspan: 6’6.75”

Jordan Hawkins is one of the best perimeter shooters in this draft class after helping lift UConn to a national title. Shooting 38.8 percent from deep on over seven attempts per game in college, Hawkins is expected to enter the league as a high-level catch-and-shoot option outside. He’s better shooting off of screens rather than off the dribble, which is advantageous to teams, and he is an underrated shot creator by driving to the rim. Hawkins is an unselfish player and can be very dangerous running in transition due to the fact that he can attack the rim or pull up on the perimeter for a shot. In terms of “plug and play” guys in this year’s draft, Hawkins ranks amongst the best.

#18 Kobe Bufkin – Michigan – Sophomore

2022-23 Stats: 33 games, 14.0 PPG, 2.9 APG, 1.3 STL, 48.2 FG%, 35.5 3P%

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6’4.25”, Weight: 186.8 lbs, Wingspan: 6’7.75”

A quick and explosive guard with the ball in his hands, Kobe Bufkin continues to rise up draft boards. He’s certainly a talented perimeter player and a longer guard who can be a two-way factor in the NBA. From his freshman to sophomore season, Bufkin looks a lot more comfortable as a decision maker with apparent growth in his game. Perhaps the best part of Bufkin's game is the fact that he can play with or without the ball and make an impact offensively, which will make him a viable secondary option right away during his rookie year. Joining a team that already has a proven veteran leader in their backcourt will really help the Michigan guard’s development.

#19 Cason Wallace – Kentucky- Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 32 games, 11.7 PPG, 4.3 APG, 3.7 RPG, 2.0 STL, 44.6 FG%, 34.6 3P%

Position: PG, Height: 6’2.5”, Weight: 195.2 lbs, Wingspan: 6’8.5”

While he is not the most explosive point guard nor an electric scoring option, Cason Wallace is a very poised ball-handler with a high IQ. Perhaps the biggest advantage to a team that selects Wallace is the fact that he really doesn’t have any glaring weaknesses and can be a really stout defender for years to come. His length allows him to disrupt passing lanes, and he can easily be a catalyst for fast-break opportunities at the next level. Wallace can easily contribute right away as a solid backup point guard option, but whether or not he can hold his own against stronger, taller guards in this league is yet to be known. Any team needing a reliable backup option in their backcourt should want the Kentucky guard.

#20 Jalen Hood-Schifino – Indiana – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 32 games, 13.5 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 3.7 APG, 41.7 FG%, 33.3 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6’4.25”, Weight: 216.6 lbs, Wingspan: 6’10.25”

While his three-point shooting numbers may not show it, Jalen Hood-Schifino is one of the best perimeter players in this year’s draft. While listed as a shooting guard, Hood-Schifino could be utilized as a combo guard who plays with and without the ball in his hands in the NBA because of how he operates in pick-and-roll sets. A smart player who can not only pull up for his own shot, Hood-Schifino may wind up working his way inside the lottery of this year’s draft. He can hold his own against bigger, stronger opponents and is an underrated passer as well, especially in transition. Keep an eye on Hood-Schifino, as his name may be called by Adam Silver sooner than many would anticipate.

#21 Rayan Rupert – France (New Zealand Breakers – NBL)

2022-23 Stats: 28 games, 5.9 PPG, 2.1 RPG, 0.7 STL, 35.0 FG%, 23.4 3P%

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6’6”, Weight: 193.2 lbs, Wingspan: 7’2”

Length and an immediate impact defensively are the two things that stand out about Rayan Rupert, a very intriguing prospect in this year’s draft. Rupert’s season ended prematurely in the NBL due to a wrist injury, but that should not deter teams from taking a long look at him in the first round. While he does not necessarily have a strong handle, Rupert is an extremely lengthy wing who can be a very high-level two-way player in the right system. He will be a work in progress over his first few years in the league, which is why some teams may turn their backs to him. When looking at the top “risk-reward” player in this year’s draft, Rupert stands out. Becoming stronger and playing through contact will make him a potential starter in the NBA one day. Any team that already has a solid starting five and can devote time to a young player should absolutely consider drafting Rupert, as he could be one of the biggest steals in this draft class down the road.

#22 Jett Howard – Michigan – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 29 games, 14.2 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 2.0 APG, 41.4 FG%, 36.8 3P%

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6’8”, Weight: 215 lbs, Wingspan: 6’9”

The son of former two-time NBA champion and current Michigan head coach Juwan Howard, Jett Howard is a prospect I have had a tough time figuring out where to rank. On one end, he has a high understanding for the game and can be a very capable shooting threat. However, he has been exposed at times defensively and tends to stray away from contact. He did not participate in much at the combine and his measurements are still questionable. Any team drafting Jett will get a smart player who is more than capable of playing a key role off the bench, much like anyone would expect from the coach's son.

#23 Dariq Whitehead – Duke – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 28 games, 8.3 PPG, 2.4 RPG, 0.8 STL, 42.1 FG%, 42.9 3P%

Position: SF, Height: 6’5.75”, Weight: 217.2 lbs, Wingspan: 6’10.25”

At Duke, Dariq Whitehead was surprisingly underutilized, but when he found the ball in his hands, there was always a good chance the Blue Devils were going to come away with points. Whitehead is an above-average shooter from the wing and likely would have been a lottery pick if it wasn’t for his foot injury before the college season. I truly believe he should be ranked higher than I currently have him. Should he show the same explosiveness and scoring abilities he exhibited before said foot injury in his pre-draft workouts, Whitehead could immediately rise back up draft boards, as there is a lot to fall in love with about his game. Scoring is what you get with Whitehead, and he is certainly a high-upside prospect when he is healthy.

#24 Noah Clowney – Alabama – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 36 games, 9.8 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 0.9 BLK, 48.6 FG%, 28.3 3P%

Position: PF, Height: 6’10”, Weight: 210 lbs, Wingspan: 7’2”

Making noise on the top team in the country this past year, Noah Clowney was not necessarily expected to be a one-and-done talent. Turning 19 in July, Clowney is a lengthy big man who is still raw in terms of what he can give a team offensively. If he can prove to knock down shots efficiently from the perimeter, he could wind up being one of the best big men in this draft behind Wembanyama, especially since he is a gifted rebounder. Clowney has a high understanding for pick-and-roll basketball and looks to use his length to his advantage when around the rim. One thing that isn’t questionable is this guy’s motor, as he gives it his all when he is on the floor. Any team needing some frontcourt help in the back end of the first round should be wanting Clowney.

#25 G.G. Jackson – South Carolina – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 32 games, 15.4 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 0.8 BLK, 38.4 FG%, 32.4 3P%

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6’8.25”, Weight: 214.4 lbs, Wingspan: 6’11.5”

What stands out about G.G. Jackson is the fact that he is one of the youngest prospects in this year’s draft and still has a lot of room to grow on both ends of the court. Entering the combine with an expected 6’10” wingspan, Jackson measured a 6’11.5” wingspan. You look at Jackson and immediately think that he is an NBA player given his stature after he proved to be an effective forward at South Carolina. Jackson is explosive, he’s comfortable with the ball in his hands and has shown flashes of his potential as a playmaker, which is why he is undoubtedly a first-round prospect. Scoring is what any team will get from the young forward early on in his career, and then the hope is that the other parts of his game will be filled in as he gains more experience. While young, Jackson is one of the safer draft picks in my mind given he has time to still grow into whatever a team wants him to be.

#26 Bobi Klintman – Wake Forest – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 33 games, 5.3 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 0.6 BLK, 40.7 FG%, 36.8 3P%

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6’10”, Weight: 235 lbs, Wingspan: 7’0”

#27 Maxwell Lewis – Pepperdine – Sophomore

2022-23 Stats: 31 games, 17.1 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 0.9 BLK, 46.8 FG%, 34.8 3P%

Position: SF, Height: 6’6.25”, Weight: 207.2 lbs, Wingspan: 7’0”

#28 Brice Sensabaugh – Ohio State – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 33 games, 16.3 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 0.5 STL, 48.0 FG%, 40.5 3P%

#29 Sidy Cissoko – France (G League Ignite)

2022-23 Stats: 28 games, 12.8 PPG, 3.6 APG, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK, 45.5 FG%, 30.4 3P%

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6’5.5”, Weight: 223.8 lbs, Wingspan: 6’9.75”

#30 James Nnaji – Nigeria (FC Barcelona – Liga ACB)

2022-23 Stats: 17 games, 1.8 PPG, 1.1 RPG, 0.4 BLK, 72.2 FG%

Position: C, Height: 6’10”, Weight: 225 lbs, Wingspan: 7’7”

#31 Colby Jones – Xavier – Junior

2022-23 Stats: 36 games, 15.0 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 4.4 APG, 1.3 STL, 50.9 FG%, 37.8 3P%

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6’4.5”, Weight: 199.2 lbs, Wingspan: 6’8”

#32 Olivier-Maxence Prosper – Marquette – Junior

2022-23 Stats: 36 games, 12.5 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 0.9 STL, 51.2 FG%, 33.9 3P%

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6’6.75”, Weight: 212.4 lbs, Wingspan: 7’1”

#33 Julian Phillips – Tennessee – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 32 games, 8.3 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 41.1 FG%, 23.9 3P%

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6’6.75”, Weight: 186.6 lbs, Wingspan: 6’11.5”

#34 Jordan Walsh – Arkansas – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 36 games, 7.1 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 1.1 STL, 43.3 FG%, 27.8 3P%

Position: SF, Height: 6’5.75”, Weight: 204 lbs, Wingspan: 7’1.75”

#35 Jaime Jaquez Jr. – UCLA – Senior

2022-23 Stats: 37 games, 17.8 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 48.1 FG%, 31.7 3P%

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6’6”, Weight: 226.4 lbs, Wingspan: 6’9.5”

#36 Ben Sheppard – Belmont – Senior

2022-23 Stats: 34 games, 18.8 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 2.9 APG, 1.4 STL, 47.5 FG%, 41.5 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6’5.25”, Weight: 194.6 lbs, Wingspan: 6’7.75”

#37 Terquavion Smith – North Carolina State – Sophomore

2022-23 Stats: 34 games, 17.9 PPG, 4.1 APG, 3.6 RPG, 1.4 STL, 38.0 FG%, 33.6 3P%

Position: PG, Height: 6’2.5”, Weight: 163.2 lbs, Wingspan: 6’6.75”

#38 Chris Livingston – Kentucky – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 34 games, 6.3 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 42.9 FG%, 30.5 3P%

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6’6”, Weight: 219.2 lbs, Wingspan: 6’11.25”

#39 Marcus Sasser – Houston – Senior

2022-23 Stats: 36 games, 16.8 PPG, 3.1 APG, 1.6 STL, 43.8 FG%, 38.4 3P%

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6’1.25”, Weight: 195.6 lbs, Wingspan: 6’7”

#40 Andre Jackson Jr. – Connecticut – Junior

2022-23 Stats: 36 games, 6.7 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 4.7 APG, 1.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 28.1 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6’5.5”, Weight: 198.4 lbs, Wingspan: 6’9.75”

#41 Brandin Podziemski – Santa Clara – Sophomore

2022-23 Stats: 32 games, 19.9 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 48.3 FG%, 43.8 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6’3.75”, Weight: 203.8 lbs, Wingspan: 6’5.5”

#42 Julian Strawther – Gonzaga – Junior

2022-23 Stats: 37 games, 15.2 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 1.3 AST, 46.9 FG%, 40.8 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6’6”, Weight: 208.8 lbs, Wingspan: 6’9.25”

#43 Tristan Vukcevic – Serbia (Partizan Belgrade)

2022-23 Stats: 22 games, 8.1 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 58.0 FG%, 40.0 3P%

Position: PF, Height: 6’11.25”, Weight: 223.4 lbs, Wingspan: 7’2.5”

#44 Trayce Jackson-Davis – Indiana – Senior

2022-23 Stats: 32 games, 20.9 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 2.9 BLK, 58.1 FG%

Position: PF, Height: 6’8.25”, Weight: 240.4 lbs, Wingspan: 7’1”

#45 Amari Bailey – UCLA – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 30 games, 11.2 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL 49.5 FG%, 38.9 3P%

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6’3.25”, Weight: 190.8 lbs, Wingspan: 6’7”

#46 Jalen Wilson – Kansas – Senior

2022-23 Stats: 36 games, 20.1 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 2.2 APG, 43.0 FG%, 33.7 3P%

Position: SF, Height: 6’5.5”, Weight: 230.2 lbs, Wingspan: 6’8”

#47 Kobe Brown – Missouri – Senior

2022-23 Stats: 34 games, 15.8 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 55.3 FG%, 45.5 3P%

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6’6.5”, Weight: 252.2 lbs, Wingspan: 7’0.75”

#48 Seth Lundy – Penn State – Senior

2022-23 Stats: 36 games, 14.2 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 0.8 STL, 45.0 FG%, 40.0 3P%

Position: SF, Height: 6’4”, Weight: 214.4 lbs, Wingspan: 6’10.25”

#49 Mouhamed Gueye – Washington State – Sophomore

2022-23 Stats: 14.3 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 0.8 BLK, 48.8 FG%, 27.5 3P%

Position: PF, Height: 6’10.25”, Weight: 212.6 lbs, Wingspan: 7’3.25”

#50 Emoni Bates – Eastern Michigan – Sophomore

2022-23 Stats: 19.2 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 0.7 STL, 40.5 FG%, 33.0 3P%

Position: SF, Height: 6’8.25”, Weight: 179.2 lbs, Wingspan: 6’9”

