In our NBA Infinite patch notes for the latest update for the game that went live on March 19, 2024, Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, and Victor Wembanyama join the draft pool. We also get quality-of-life changes for finding reliable teammates on the court, some gameplay balancing changes, and great new limited-time events where you can farm currency and new draft tickets. Here's everything you need to know about the latest NBA Infinite March 19, 2024 update.
NBA Infinite March 19, 2024 Patch Notes
🏀 Hey Ballers!
The latest update drops on 3/19 at 1AM PT!
Check out the full patch notes here: https://t.co/sRA6IbMYiX pic.twitter.com/oGyJI3f6t6
— NBA Infinite (@NBAInfiniteGame) March 18, 2024
From the official patch notes:
Features
New Feature – Recruit Teammate
- Players now can recruit teammates through the newly added recruit button on the Team menu screen.
- Players can now customize team needs and then send the recruitment message to a dedicated channel. Other players who see the message can join the team with one tap.
New Feature – Quick Team Up
On the game result screen, players can now invite other players to team up with the new Quick Team button. Other players who accepted the invitation will form a team and start the next match.
Events
New and returning event schedules:
|
Event Name
|
Live Period
|
Description
|
Prime Collection: Curry Camp
|
3/19 – 3/31
|
Log into the game and get a Prime Collection ticket.
|
Easter Drops: Game Changers
|
3/20 – 4/7
|
Complete matches to earn Game Changer prizes (maximum 3 per day).
|
Play with Pals
|
3/29 – 4/2
|
Complete matches with friends to earn special rewards.
|
Playoff Pick’em
|
Mid-April
|
Make your NBA playoff brackets and participate in daily playoff match predictions and win exciting rewards.
|
Legacy Scoring
|
4/17 – 4/30
|
Completing tasks will earn you event-specific fragments, which can be exchanged for rewards in the redemption store.
|
Legacy Shooting
|
5/1 – 5/14
|Completing tasks will earn you event-specific fragments, which can be exchanged for rewards in the redemption store.
|
Double Gold
|
4/20 – 4/21
|
Earn double Gold in matches.
|
2024 Playoffs Opener
|
4/20 – 4/30
|
Complete tasks to earn rewards
|
Theme Event: Legacy Awakens
|
4/17 – 5/14
|
Complete missions to earn themed rewards
|
Court Faceoff: Legacy Awakens
|
4/17 – 5/14
|
Complete matches to earn Legacy Awaken tokens (maximum 3 per day).
|
MVP Pass: Season 2
|
4/17 – 6/12
|
MVP Pass: Season 2 features a new mascot (Chuck the Condor), exclusive customization items, and more Hoop Draft tickets.
Player Update
Victor Wembanyama joins NBA Infinite! Please note that Wembanyama will be available in his Hoop Draft pool on March 21st.
Exclusive Skill: Feisty Finisher
Wembanyama’s unique talent makes him a force to be reckoned with on offense and defense.
Exclusive Effect:
- On defense, his block success rate increases.
- When moving at least 14.76 ft away from the basket, his movement speed increases.
- When performing a block, he gains a wider block range.
- When he successfully blocks, his contested driving dunk, standing dunk, and block resistance rates increase.
Exclusive Move: A dunk from under the basket. When Wembanyama is in a specific area under the basket, drag the Joystick towards the basket and tap Shoot to trigger.
Wembanyama’s drive moves are the same as that of a forward.
- Movement speed increases 0.33 / 0.66 / 0.98 ft/s at skill level 1/2/3
- Block success rate increases 4% / 6%/ 8% at skill level 1/2/3
- Duke rate increases 5% / 7% / 10% at skill level 1/2/3
- Block resistance rate increases 10% / 15% / 20% at skill level 1/2/3
Dominance Skill: Block Concert
Wembanyama’s defensive potential is unlocked, further increasing his block abilities.
Block success rate increases 5% / 7% /10% at skill level 1/2/3.
Balance and Gameplay Updates:
Jayson Tatum:
- Max 3-Point Attribute increased from 850 to 910.
- Max rebound attribute increased from 430 to 500.
- Max level of 3-Point Pull-Up skill increased from 4 to 5, the skill unlocks at player card R1, R2, R5, R6, R7 respectively.
- Max level of the Mid-Range Pull-Up Pro skill increased from 2 to 3, the skill unlocks at player card R2, R5, R6.
- Added Dunk Master skill with a max level of 2, the skill now unlocks at player card R5 and R6
- Max level of Brick Wall increased from 4 to 5, and the skill now unlocks at player card R1, R3, R5, R6, R7.
- Added Defensive Anchor skill with a max level of 3, the skill now unlocks at player card R3, R5, R7.
- Max level of Nimble Crossover skill changes from 2 to 3, the skill now unlocks at player card R1, R5, R7.
- Added Pump Fake & Pass skill, which unlocks at player card R5
- Added Diving Save skill with a max level of 3. This skill unlocks at player card R3, R5, R7.
- Decreased the required strength advantage to trigger level 2 exclusive effect from 100 to 75.
- Decreased the required strength advantage to trigger level 3 exclusive effect from 100 to 40.
- Increased the strength attribute bonus on level 3 Dominance skill from 150 to 230.
- Increased the shot contest resistance on level 3 Exclusive skill from 15% to 25%.
Dev Note:
Jayson Tatum recently led his team to the longest winning streak of the season, securing first place. He also achieved the best monthly performance himself, so we made some adjustments to him accordingly.
Adjustment to standing dunk gameplay style:
Changes to the triggering of standing dunks:
- A successful standing dunk under the basket now requires a long press; a short press will not trigger the standing dunk.
- If, during a standing dunk, all defenders within the fan-shaped contested area are in a block attempt state, these defenders will be ignored, allowing for an unguarded standing dunk.
- If there is any defender within the fan-shaped contested area who has not attempted to jump and block, then it will still be judged as a contested standing dunk.
Dev Note:
We have observed that some players frequently score by using fake throws combined with standing spikes. While we hope to maintain this gameplay, we aim to prevent it from becoming too easy and thoughtless.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where Klay Tompson’s Exclusive Skill name shows differently in the Training court.
- Fixed an issue where the rank points would appear abnormally.
- Fixed the incorrect error message that stated “User Level Limit” when entering the server.
- Fixed the issue where player models turned black during rendering.
- Fixed an issue preventing MVP Pass progress points from being awarded for completing certain Battle Pass event rewards.
- Fixed the issue of some rank rewards not being delivered correctly.
- Fixed the issue causing trial players in Clubs to become inaccessible after updates.
- Fixed the issue where commentary played in a language different from the user's selected preference
- Other bug fixes.
NBA Infinite March 19, 2024 Update Key Takeaways
Victor Wembanyama's arrival on Thursday comes at a time when standing dunks are going stronger, which means drafting him is going to be imperative. Thankfully, he is only of Epic Rarity, making it easy to pull him from the Draft Pool. However, we could see how such a hyped-up player will have a high cost as well in the Player Market, so don't get your hopes up that you'll be able to get him to Rank 7 immediately.
Jayson Tatum also received a massive boost, so it's great if you have him already from the previous Star-Studded draft pool. His shooting ability and post-up ability became so much better, making him a more versatile player both in 3v3 and in Dynasty. He also benefits from the standing dunk changes. Arguably, there are still better players in the same position, like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Kawhi Leonard, even with these improvements. With these changes, however, he becomes a great second-string player for Dynasty because of his versatility.
The Prime Collection for LeBron James also expired, and we'll be getting Stephen Curry next. Prime Collection is a very Pay-to-win event, so getting just a single ticket would give you a taste of pulling for Golden State's golden boy. It'll take some great luck to actually pull a Stephen Curry player card from this event, so good luck!
NBA Infinite is currently on Android and iOS. If you're still new to the game, check out our Beginner's Guide.