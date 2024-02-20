NBA Infinite is a pretty straightforward game which takes you into the action right away.

We created a NBA Infinite Beginner's Guide to help players understand the latest NBA mobile game right now. Overall, NBA Infinite is a pretty straightforward game which takes you into the action right away. After a brief tutorial that shows you the basics, you're free to level up, earn new players, and play online against others. Therefore, this guide will cover the basics from controls, to the Player Market, Coaches, Player Skills, and more.

NBA Infinite Beginner's Guide – Everything You Need To Know About NBA Infinite

Create your legacy in NBA Infinite—a PvP basketball mobile game by @__lightspeed___ that lets you compete anywhere. DOWNLOAD NOW! 🔗: https://t.co/rdWErdzoXr pic.twitter.com/Lc0I63DQiv — NBA Infinite (@NBAInfiniteGame) February 18, 2024

NBA Infinite is an online mobile NBA video game which lets you take your NBA experience on the go. It blends your typical MyTEAM features, which means you unlock players via opening packs, completing challenges, and more. However, NBA Infinite goes a step further by allowing you to upgrade specific skills about your player. Fortunately, NBA Infinite is free of charge, though it does offer tons of microtransactions to give yourself a head start.

Overall, the NBA Infinite Tutorial explains everything you need to understand the base game. However, if you're like me, you probably skipped past most of it to figure the game out yourself. Nevertheless, we plan to go over the following:

Controls

Gameplay

Players

Coaches

Player Markets

Currencies

NBA Infinite Controls

As a mobile game, NBA Infinite is controlled entirely by the touch screen. Overall, players have four different buttons on both sides of the ball. You move by dragging your finger on the left side, and use different moves with the buttons on the right. Overall, all of your basic NBA moves are available from the get go. You can set up screens, pass the ball, take a shot, rebound, etc.

However, NBA Infinite adds some extra flare by introducing special moves for players. For example, I like using LeBron James, who's Royal Charge ability makes dunking a breeze when fully charged. Therefore, try a game with players from each position to find the best position/players, and abilities for you.

Lastly, NBA Infinite allows players to communicate with each other in-game via a text-menu which contains many chat options. You can tell your teammate they played well, or call them a ball-hog if they're stealing the spot light. Lastly, at the end of matches, you'll get a chance to thumbs up any teammates who played well during the game.

To shoot in NBA Infinite, you just hold the shoot button and release at the optimal time. Overall, it works very similarly to NBA 2K's shooting mechanics, and feels pretty consistent. Once you get the hang of it, you might even get addicted to the gameplay.

Furthermore, the menu lets you create your own Custom UI to create your own preferred control setup, To change it, go to the settings (gear) icon on the top right of the menu.

NBA Infinite Gameplay

NBA Infinite offers the following modes:

Casual – Non-ranked, great for practicing and learning controls Practice 3-Point Contest Training Camp Custom Room

Normal – Basic Modes, competitive but not ranked 1v1 Normal 11-Point Game

Ranked – Most competitive modes. 3v3 Ranked Dynasty Ranked



Overall, most modes work in a very simple manner. However, playing Ranked Modes increases your Rank and rewards you with Ranking Points. These point can be used to unlock Season Rewards. Therefore, only play these modes when you're distraction free and playing with a dedicated trio of good players.

NBA Infinite Players & Coaches

Both coaches and players are based on different rarity types, which include:

Player Rarities (worst to best): Green Blue Purple Orange

Coach Rarities (worst to best): Blue Purple Gold



Furthermore, Coaches improve your player skills even more. Overall, your coaches' rarity effects the attribute bonus you receive. Therefore, Gold Coaches will offer among the best attribute bonuses. Additionally, Coaches can be leveled up to seven times to improve them even more.

Each player has Core Skills & Moves, which can be upgraded up twice, and can be switched out in the Skills Menu (located next to Rank Up). Some of the different skill categories include Finishing, Shoot, Off-Ball, Dribble, Pass, and Defense Skills & Moves. As you play, you can upgrade these skills, unlock more, and swap them out to find the ones that work for you.

Furthermore, Dominance and Exclusive Skills make each player unique. For example, I mentioned LeBron's Royal Charge Dominance heavily upgrades his dunking skills. Meanwhile his Rising Power Exclusive Skill boosts his dunking capabilities even more. These can both be upgraded twice to improve your player even more.

Player OVRs can also be upgraded as well. For example, I collected two LeBron James cards, one of which I used to upgrade the other. In just a few matches, I was able to make my 76 OVR LeBron into an 80 OVR player. While not the biggest leap, the progression feels fast.

Additionally, unwanted players can be recycled by pressing the recycle icon on the Players Page. Doing so will help you unlock Player Points. However, take time to consider who you want to recycle, as a certain player could become a hot commodity in the Player Market. A player's OVR plays a factor in how much you receive after recycling them. These player points can then be used in the NBA Store under the Redeem.

Lastly, you can customize your player's cosmetic appearance with new apparel and effects. However, these won't affect your player's skill.

NBA Infinite Player Market

The NBA Infinite Player Market is open every day, but closes from 3:00 AM to 9:00 AM EDT & 12:00 AM to 6:00 am PDT. Overall, this section allows you to buy and sell player items to help strengthen your team. Market Demand dictates how much players cost, similar to the old NBA 2K MyTEAM player market system. Furthermore, NBA Infinite allows you to pre-order player cards with Gold.

Therefore, keep checking the Player Market once you know which players you'd like to unlock.

NBA Infinite Beginner's Guide Hoop Draft

NBA Infinite features a Hoop draft mode to help you unlock your desired players. Overall, you use tickets (either 1 or 10) to unlock players. For example, some of the different Hoop drafts include:

Cover Classic

Team Infinite

Game Changers

Star-Studded Pool

Each of these offers a boosted chance to receive certain players. For example, the Star-Studded Pool gave me better chance of receiving players like LeBron James, Steph Curry, or Giannis Antetokounmpo. While these Drafts don't mean you will unlock these characters, they make for great ways to increase your chances of grabbing the player you want.

You can unlock tickets in a number of ways, including spending real. However, we just recommend you play and find the best free ways to unlock players you like.

NBA Infinite Beginner's Guide – Miscellaneous Tidbits

Lastly, we wanted to explain a few basic things for players who want to change their info or check their stats. To do so, click your name on the top right, and you should see the following:

Basic Info Change Name, Avatar, preferred positions, favorite team, player, and frame IMPORTANT: Your Main Menu player is not sellable. Therefore, you need to select Change Player in order to sell your original Main Menu player.

Recent Games You can also check out your stats across all modes separately

Favorite Players

Achievements Offers opportunity to earn more Diamonds as well as Achievement Points

Honor System Tracks your behavior and rewards you based on your play. For example, an A honor level grants you 25% extra XP and Gold Try to avoid a C honor level, which actually reduces your matchmaking priority.



Furthermore, we wanted to explain the Events & Missions Pages, available on the main menu on the top right corner:

Events – Offers more rewards based on events within the game. Overall, keep visiting this page to see if any new events/rewards are available.

Missions. – Offers Daily & Weekly Challenges with rewards for players to earn

Lastly, the settings icon (the gear) lets you change basic features like music, graphics, voice chat, and more. If you're dealing with any sort of frame rate issues, try playing on lower graphics settings to improve your gameplay quality. Overall, NBA Infinite features a ton of graphical settings so there's more than enough to make your preferred visual settings.

Overall, that wraps up our Beginner's Guide on NBA Infinite. We hope this guide gave players a better understanding of the gameplay, modes, and mechanics. Now, go out there on the court and build the NBA Superteam of your dreams! Hope to see you out there on the courts!

