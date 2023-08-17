Throughout NBA history, the role of the 6th Man has always been very important. A dependable scoring threat off the bench who often plays starter minutes during some games. One of the best to ever play that role was Lou Williams who recently retired. Williams came off the bench for most of his career and even led teams in scoring while playing a 6th Man role. Another one of the best 6th men ever was Jamal Crawford. Jamal Crawford recently made an appearance on Kevin Garnett's show KG Certified on Showtime where he detailed his mentality of being a 6th Man. Kevin Garnett then took to social media to drop heavy praise for Crawford.

Definition of committing to being a star in ya mf role! Shout out @JCrossover 💯 https://t.co/hHlLcfySXP — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) August 17, 2023

Crawford then responded to Garnett's take with a little praise of his own.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

Was so nervous the night before knowing I would be talking to one of my idols. This clip was part of a legendary convo. It just became two purist breaking the game all the way down, talking hoop. It was natural.. utmost respect @KevinGarnett5KG 🫡💯 https://t.co/u00rXMYofw — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) August 17, 2023

Crawford's NBA career spanned 20 seasons and nine different teams. He was originally drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2000 NBA Draft and then traded to the Chicago Bulls. While Crawford was a regular starter at times early in his career, by the time he came to the Atlanta Hawks he fully transitioned into a 6th Man role.

Crawford won three 6th Man of the Year Awards in 2010 with the Hawks and in 2014 and 2016 with the Los Angeles Clippers. He holds career averages of 14.6 points per game, 2.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists with splits of 41 percent shooting from the field, 34.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 86.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Crawford's last season in the NBA was during the 2019-20 season when he was signed by the Brooklyn Nets ahead of the bubble restart. He ended up playing in only one game.