For 17 years, Lou Williams dazzled NBA fans. An Atlanta native and one of the last NBA players to have been drafted straight out of high school, the 6-foot-1 guard became a beloved hooper and had a long career in professional basketball. After a year away from the NBA, he is officially retiring.

Williams dropped his retirement announcement on Father's Day with a video of his daughter reading a note congratulating the three-time Sixth Man of the Year on his basketball career.

https://t.co/YLp3SyIPUm 🤝🏾. Much love. And thank you — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) June 18, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Basketball fans loved Sweet Lou not just for his off-court exploits but his play style centered around his pull-up shooting, smooth handles and attacking left despite being a righty. He began his career in 2005, learning from Allen Iverson and playing for the Philadelphia 76ers for seven seasons. After a pair of seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, Williams was traded to the Toronto Raptors and won his first Sixth Man of the Year award in the 2014-15 season, averaging 15.5 points per game.

After briefly playing for the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets, Williams landed with the Los Angeles Clippers, giving him a situation where he thrived more than ever and grew to love. He would post his most productive years there, winning two more Sixth Man of the Year award trophies while averaging 20.4 points, 5.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds over his three full seasons. He finished his career with the Atlanta Hawks.

Lou Williams scored more points off the bench than any player in NBA history and is known as the underground GOAT of basketball. NBA players across the league will give the 36-year-old his props as he officially turns the page to a new chapter of life.