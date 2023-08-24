The Kobe Bryant tributes have poured in from around NBA Twitter and Instagram, in commemoration of what would have been the Lakers legend’s 45th birthday. Bryant, the NBA superstar who won five titles with the Lakers, passed away in January 2020.

His former teammate Pau Gasol had a heartfelt tribute and photo for him on Wednesday. His daughter Natalia released a similar message that will melt hearts nationwide.

Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia wishes her father a happy 45th birthday on IG 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/JZiEFEfbpR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 23, 2023

Howard, who also played with the Lakers as Bryant’s teammate, had a message of his own to share with the world along with a photo that will bring back memories.

“You and Kobe would’ve been a fantastic duo if you had played seriously you ruined the last years of his prime,” one NBA fan said in response to Howard’s post.

“Should of stayed in LA and figured it out with Kobe,” another fan added.

Howard averaged nearly 16 points per game and nearly 12 rebounds per game over the course of his NBA career. He’s played three separate stints with the Lakers, his last coming in 2021-2022.

“Used to have me dying when you’d do the Kobe impression,” another fan said, recalling the good times with Kobe Bryant and Dwight Howard in Tinseltown.

“I wish this squad could’ve worked it out,” another fan added.