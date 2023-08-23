Natalia Bryant is commemorating the birthday of her late father, Kobe Bryant today. Kobe, who passed away in a helicopter crash in January 2020 along with daughter Gianna, would have been 45 years old.

The former Los Angeles Lakers 5x NBA Champion and Hall of Famer was one of the best and most beloved NBA players. Since his passing, his family, teammates, and fans have helped celebrate his “Mamba Mentality” legacy. In honor of her dad's birthday, the 20-year-old Natalia posted a throwback tribute photo to her Instagram with Kobe with the caption, “Happy Birthday Daddy.”

Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia wishes her father a happy 45th birthday on IG 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/JZiEFEfbpR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 23, 2023

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

Kobe's birthday is being celebrated by many others, including his widow Vanessa Bryant and longtime friend LeBron James.

In addition, the city of Los Angeles will celebrate Kobe Bryant Day on Thursday, August 24. The celebration takes place on 8/24 to honor the two numbers Kobe wore during his 20-year career with the Lakers, #8 and #24, and just one day after his birthday. For the special day, the Santa Monica Pier will light their iconic ferris wheel in Lakers' purple and gold while also displaying the numbers 8 and 24.

Natalia Bryant has continued to impress with her strength and success following her dad's death. She is currently a student at USC, signed with IMG Models, and landed a cover feature with Teen Vogue magazine back in 2021 where she spoke about the bittersweet reality of losing her dad. “I love talking about my dad. It's bittersweet, but I enjoy talking about him more than it's sad for me,” via Benjamin VanHoose of People Magazine.