NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski speaks on the impact of league changes trickling to teams willingness to make a move at the trade deadline.

Lead NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski recently spoke on the NBA trade deadline, with acquisitions set to ramp up later this week. He mentioned an interesting point on the league's In-Season tournament keeping teams from dealing a trade since there are even more suitors in playoff contention at this point in the season.

“There is no question that the play-in tournament has had a huge impact on the trade deadline,” said Wojnarowski, per The Woj Pod on Apple Podcasts. It has created fewer sellers and teams who are traditionally in the past, who were 9,10,11,12 were just sellers. Now, no they look at it differently, and if you’re in the East and you’re Atlanta today you go, well Philly's got these injuries, they’ve got the Embiid injury and Chicago, what are they going to look like by the end of the trade deadline, we can move up.

During the NBA's trade deadline, the usual transactions come from championship-aspiring teams making a move to get key role players or veterans on their roster, others making a deal to dump large contracts from their salary cap, and then there's the Thunder who hunt for as much draft capital as possible. Wojnarowski believes teams won't be as willing to make a trade on Thursday. There's already been a few transactions throughout the league like Terry Rozier to the Heat and Pascal Siakam to the Pacers, but impact trades like that aren't on the horizon, according to Wojnarowski.

“It changes your thinking. The league wanted fewer teams just pulling the ripcord and getting in the race for the bottom. It has certainly motivated teams, that’s what the league wanted and they’re getting it.