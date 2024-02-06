Some dream scenarios for Miami as the trade deadline looms ahead.

Every trade deadline has been similar for the Miami Heat as fans crave the front office to make a needle-changing move, and it usually does not happen. Typically, President Pat Riley and head coach Erik Spoelstra feel like the team is fine the way it is which granted, it has resulted in big postseason runs with multiple occasions of them being in the NBA Finals like last season.

However, they did make that type of move a few weeks back when they traded for star Terry Rozier from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Kyle Lowry and a 2027 first-round pick. Getting an upgrade at the point guard position was part of the original dream scenario for Miami as while Lowry wasn't holding back the team, he was not the solution as well.

Rozier checks the boxes for exactly what the Heat needed which is a highly productive scorer, while also having the elite skills at being a facilitator. He has shown that even in the grace period he is receiving after a hectic start in his transition to the Heat Culture and way of going about business.

Once he officially starts rolling and getting acclimated to the Heat, he should be a great fit in the starting lineup, even with other other players like Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, and Bam Adebayo. So far, Rozier has made just over 25 percent of his jump shots compared to his time in Charlotte this season where he shot 42 percent on those same looks.

However, will that be it for the Heat in terms of the deadline? Could be as Riley, Spoelstra, and company might feel that they have enough to contend. There are players out there in the market that could bolster the team even more.

Dorian Finney-Smith to the Heat?

One of those players is Dorian Finney-Smith from the Brooklyn Nets who paired with Adebayo, would make for a dominant front court that no offense wants to face. The 30-year old is a great defender who would fit the Heat perfectly and would fill in that four spot in the starting lineup that is usually small with Haywood Highsmith.

It is important to remember that this would be a “dream scenario,” meaning that this likely to not happen. It was reported several days ago by Bleacher Report and the New York Post that Brooklyn rejected a trade offer for two first-round picks for Finney-Smith.

Even if those picks weren't high, Miami's package would most likely be the same unless they threw in some players like a Caleb Martin or Duncan Robinson. But at that point, that might be too much for Riley to give up for Finney-Smith who while he's a great defender and improved shooter, he averages below 10 points per game.

Miami looking at the buyout market?

Another possibility for the Heat is to look to the buyout market where a possible candidate is getting Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks to be a backup or one of the point guards to come in for Rozier. He is a prime player to be in this type of position at the age of 32-years old and wanting to play for a contender like Miami instead of the Pistons who have the worst record in the league at 6-43.

Whatever the Heat front office decides to do, it should make for an exciting second half of the season as the team is 26-24 which puts them eighth in the Eastern Conference. Their four game home stand continues as they start a back to back Tuesday as they face the Orlando Magic and finishes Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs.