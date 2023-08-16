Although many believe Shaquille O'Neal to be the most dominant big man of all time, there are also plenty of haters who believe that he wouldn't be able to play in the modern NBA molded by Stephen Curry. Nevertheless, Shaq took to Instagram to shut down this narrative once and for all.

The video posted by Shaq has him showing off elite dribble moves, step back jumpers, and a range that he didn't utilize much during his career. Although he is not shooting anywhere near Stephen Curry range, Shaq has a point that no era could have held him down.

Despite the modern NBA being way more about shooting and skill, it is highly unlikely that Shaq still wouldn't dominate. His pure strength and size would bully most NBA big men and Shaq was no slouch when it came to skill either, as exemplified by this video.

Thinking about the top big men in the NBA today, the first names that come to mind are Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, and Anthony Davis. All three are better shooters than Shaq was, but to believe that they would have great success against Shaq in the paint is hard to imagine. Simply put, Shaq was a generational athlete that could dominate in any era and not a style of basketball could limit his game.

Some people don't like how the modern NBA has changed the game of basketball and specifically how Stephen Curry has swung the pendulum towards the three-point shot. One thing for certain is, Shaq doesn't care one bit and believes that he could dominate during anytime, in any arena.