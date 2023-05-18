A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

When it comes to Reggie Miller as a basketball analyst, it’s either you love him or hate him. But both schools of thought appear to be in agreement that what the former Indiana Pacers sniper just said on live television during the fourth quarter of Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference Finals series between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics was downright disgusting.

For those who missed it, Reggie Miller said that his “balls are sweaty,” as he was clearly taken away by the intense action on the floor shown by the Heat and the Celtics.

And you bet, Twitter is not going to let that remark by Miller without getting, well, a classic Twitter treatment.

“Why did Reggie Miller just feel the need to tell us his balls were sweating on national television,” said Twitter user @alecphillips25.

“My balls are sweaty” – Reggie Miller. Mine too, Reggie. Mine too. THE @NBAonTNT IS FANTASTIC” tweeted parody account @NotBillWalton.

What’s also hilarious was the non-reaction from Stan Van Gundy and Kevin Harlan to what just Miller said on national television. Then again, it’s perhaps the best way to handle the situation.

“Did I just hear Reggie Miller say he’s having flashbacks and his balls are sweaty 😂,” tweeted @MilesGage1.

Twitter user @DrewPhilA is just as stunned as the rest of us: “Did I just hear Reggie Miller say his balls were sweaty at about the 8:00 mark of the 4th qtr in Game 1? WITAF?!!”

As for the game itself, the Heat got the job done, as they stole Game 1 with a 123-116 victory.