Saturday’s NBA action opens with this cross-conference matchup between top teams in their respective divisions when New York Knicks (39-29) will take on the Los Angeles Clippers (35-33) in a great matchup for both teams. Check out our NBA odds series for our Knicks-Clippers prediction and pick.

The New York Knicks are 5th in the Eastern Conference and are coming into this game after a recent nine-game winning streak that saw them take down the Boston Celtics twice in that stretch. After losing their last two games, they’ll look to bounce back as they travel to Los Angeles for this one.

The Los Angeles Clippers are in 5th place in the Western Conference and will try to string together another win after dropping five straight recently. They have some momentum in winning their last two games and will turn towards their stars once more to lift them to a win at home.

Here are the Knicks-Clippers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Knicks-Clippers Odds

New York Knicks: +5 (-112)

Los Angeles Clippers: -5 (-108)

Over: 227.5 (-110)

Under: 227.5 (-110)

How To Watch Knicks vs. Clippers

TV: MSG Network, Regional Coverage

Stream: fuboTV, NBA League Pass

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET/ 1:00 p.m. PT

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

The Knicks had an extremely hot run of nine straight wins that really did a lot for them in the standings. In that stretch, however, were two pivotal wins against their rival Boston Celtics. Julius Randle contributed 28 in their 109-94 win and Emmanuel Quickly has been lights out, scoring 38 in their most recent win over the Celtics. The Knicks are beginning to play with a lot of chemistry and their schemes are finally coming together.

They’ll be the slight underdogs in this one, playing without their star point guard Jalen Brunson. Quickly has been stellar in handling the ball in Brunson’s absences. The Knick are great against the spread at 38-28. As the away team, they’re 22-11 ATS and have done a very good job covering their spreads. They’ll be hungry for a win here against a Clippers team in a similar spot out West.

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

The Clippers are coming into this game after after two big wins over Eastern Conference foes and will look to lock up another over the Knicks. The Clipper have been seeing great play from their two superstars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The pair had 24 and 23 points, respectively, as the Clippers pulled away in their last game against the Raptors. They’ve been a decent home team at 17-15 SU on the year.

The Clippers can will this game if they continue their hot shooting. They shot 55% from the field in their last game, but failed to see good numbers from three go along with it. They’ll need to lean on their defense in trying to stop the multi-faceted scoring of the Knicks. If they can keep this game close, they should have a good shot at covering the short spread.

Final Knicks-Clippers Prediction & Pick

The Clippers are the hotter team when looking at the last two games, but New York’s recent winning streak was bound to be a huge confidence boost for the Knicks. After beating the Celtics twice, they believe they can take down any team in the NBA and will be looking to make another big statement on the road with a win. LA will have the star power, but look for the Knicks to continue their great team play and cover this spread on the road today.

Final Knicks-Clippers Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks +5 (-112)