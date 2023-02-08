The Dallas Mavericks (29-26) visit the Los Angeles Clippers (31-26) on Wednesday night. Action tips off at 10:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Mavericks-Clippers prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Dallas has won three of their last four games to propel them into sixth place in the Western Conference. The Mavericks covered 37% of their games while 55% went over the projected point total. Los Angeles has won two straight and sits in fourth place in the West. The Clippers covered 51% of their games while 56% went under. This will be the fourth and final meeting between the conference foes. Los Angeles holds a 2-1 advantage thanks to winning the last two matches by double-digits.

Here are the Mavericks-Clippers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Mavericks-Clippers Odds

Dallas Mavericks: +8 (-110)

Los Angeles Clippers: -8 (-110)

Over: 220.5 (-110)

Under: 220.5 (-110)

How To Watch Mavericks vs. Clippers

TV: ESPN, Bally Southwest, SoCal

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread

Dallas enters tonight’s game firmly in the middle of a jammed-packed Western Conference. The Mavericks are one of the more peculiar teams in the league. On paper, they look like an offensive-minded team who should have poor defensive metrics. However, they play at the second-slowest pace in the league and thus their defensive statistics mask their vulnerability on that end. Nevertheless, the Mavericks allow the eighth-fewest points per game. Offensively, Dallas is lethal from beyond the arc. They average the third-most made threes per game but also do an excellent job getting to the line where they average the second-most free throw attempts per game. However, that was the identity of a Dallas team before a blockbuster trade for Kyrie Irving.

While Dallas fans will have to wait to see Kyrie and Luka play together thanks to an injury playing Doncic, they will get to see Irving debut tonight. Kyrie’s 2022-23 season has been masked by off-the-court controversy, his on-the-court product has been incredible. Through 40 games, Irving averaged 27.1 PPG, 5.1 RPG, and 5.3 APG. He’s been remarkably efficient despite the difficulty of his shot attempts, shooting 49% overall. Irving has been his usual lethal self from beyond the arc, averaging 3.3 made threes per game while shooting 37% from deep. It remains to be seen how much he will play in this debut, but expect a vintage Kyrie performance if he can eclipse 30 minutes.

With all the buzz surrounding Irving, the return of Christian Wood will likely fly under the radar tonight. However, Wood’s play gives the Mavericks a great chance to cover tonight. After missing a few weeks due to injury, Wood made his return on Monday, albeit on a minutes restriction. Prior to his injury, Wood was playing some of his best ball of the season. He averages 18.1 PPG and 8.4 RPG and should give Dallas a huge boost if his minutes are lifted.

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

Los Angeles has begun to round into form after a shaky start and now sits in a strong position in the West. The Clippers are one of the best defensive teams in the league as they allow 110.9 PPG – the third-fewest in the league. LA plays at a slow pace on offense but they are dangerous from beyond the arc. The Clippers rank in the top 10 in made threes and shoot 38% from deep – the sixth-best mark in the NBA.

The Clippers are led by their dynamic duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Although Kawhi missed a good part of the beginning of the year, he’s come on strong of late. Over his last four games, Leonard averaged 27.3 PPG, 6.0 RPG, and 4.8 APG. The two-time Defensive Player of the Year remains a menace on that end, averaging 2.8 steals and 1.0 blocks over that span. George, too, has been playing very well of late. Over his last four games, George averaged 22.8 PPG, 7.0 RPG, and 4.3 APG. He remains a lethal outside shooter, making three threes per game at a 41% clip.

The X-factor for LA tonight is big man Ivica Zubac. Zubac doesn’t score much, averaging just 10.3 PPG. He is the backbone of their defense, however, with a strong 10.3 RPG and 1.3 BPG. Coming off a 19-point, 12-rebound performance against the Nets, expect Zubac to play a huge role against an undersized Mavericks team.

Final Mavericks-Clippers Prediction & Pick

Nobody knows what this Dallas team is going to look like with Kyrie making his debut, but given Irving’s track record, I expect there to be a lot of fireworks from the Mavericks’ side tonight. With such a hefty spread, this is an easy Dallas cover for me.

Final Mavericks-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Dallas Mavericks +8 (-110)