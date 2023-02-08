The Dallas Mavericks are in action Wednesday against a familiar foe in the Los Angeles Clippers, who are two games ahead of them in the Western Conference. While Luka Doncic is still sidelined with a heel injury, all Mavs fans will want to know if their new star signing will be playing here. That raises the question, is Kyrie Irving playing vs. Clippers?

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Kyrie Irving injury status vs Clippers

Get ready, Dallas. As reported by Isaac Harris, Kyrie isn’t on the injury report as of Wednesday morning and is expected to suit up for his debut with the Mavs here. Of course, they just acquired the point guard from the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday after he requested a trade last Friday. Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie went to the Big Apple in exchange for Irving.

Despite the drama with his former team, the veteran is balling out in 2022-23. He’s averaging 27.1 points, 5.3 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per night and helped keep the Nets afloat while Kevin Durant was injured. The Mavs are undoubtedly thrilled about what Kyrie brings to the table and it’ll be very interesting to see what he can do alongside Doncic.

With Luka out here, expect Irving to shoulder a lot of the offensive load. He’ll have the opportunity to show out against a tough opponent. Kyrie was reportedly dealing with calf soreness that kept him out Saturday, but it appears the problem has subsided.

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?

🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Fred VanVleet, Raptors, Clippers, nba trade deadline

1 last-minute trade Clippers must make before 2023 deadline

Jedd Pagaduan ·

LeBron James, LeBron James scoring record, LeBron James scoring list, NBA all-time scoring record

12 players with best chance of dethroning LeBron James’ all-time NBA scoring record

Spencer See ·

Cam Thomas, Brooklyn Nets, LeBron James, Wizards

Cam Thomas incredibly receives MVP status with fans amid Kyrie Irving trade

Reese Nasser ·

So to answer the question, is Kyrie Irving playing tonight? It appears so.