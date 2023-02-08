The Dallas Mavericks are in action Wednesday against a familiar foe in the Los Angeles Clippers, who are two games ahead of them in the Western Conference. While Luka Doncic is still sidelined with a heel injury, all Mavs fans will want to know if their new star signing will be playing here. That raises the question, is Kyrie Irving playing vs. Clippers?

Kyrie Irving injury status vs Clippers

Get ready, Dallas. As reported by Isaac Harris, Kyrie isn’t on the injury report as of Wednesday morning and is expected to suit up for his debut with the Mavs here. Of course, they just acquired the point guard from the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday after he requested a trade last Friday. Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie went to the Big Apple in exchange for Irving.

Despite the drama with his former team, the veteran is balling out in 2022-23. He’s averaging 27.1 points, 5.3 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per night and helped keep the Nets afloat while Kevin Durant was injured. The Mavs are undoubtedly thrilled about what Kyrie brings to the table and it’ll be very interesting to see what he can do alongside Doncic.

With Luka out here, expect Irving to shoulder a lot of the offensive load. He’ll have the opportunity to show out against a tough opponent. Kyrie was reportedly dealing with calf soreness that kept him out Saturday, but it appears the problem has subsided.

So to answer the question, is Kyrie Irving playing tonight? It appears so.