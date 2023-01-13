The Denver Nuggets (28-13) visit the Los Angeles Clippers (22-21) on Friday night. Action tips off at 10:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Nuggets-Clippers prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Denver has won four straight games and remains in first place in the Western Conference. The Nuggets covered 53% of their games while 51% went under the projected point total. Los Angeles has lost six of their last seven games to drop them to sixth place in the West. The Clippers covered 49% of their games while 61% went under. This will be the third of four meetings between the two teams. Denver won each of the first two matchups by double digits.

Here are the Nuggets-Clippers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Nuggets-Clippers Odds

Denver Nuggets: +2.5 (-106)

Los Angeles Clippers: -2.5 (-114)

Over: 225 (-108)

Under: 225 (-112)

How To Watch Nuggets vs. Clippers

TV: ESPN, Altitude, Bally SoCal

Stream: ESPN+, NBA League Pass

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

Denver enters tonight’s game as a slight underdog despite having already taken down LA twice this season. The Nuggets are also red-hot, having won each of their last four games by double-digits. That being said, all four of those games came at home where Denver is a league-best 18-3. They’re just 10-10 on the road and therefore will need to bring their A-game against a solid Clippers team. Denver will also have to deal with a potential absence from star big man Nikola Jokic who is questionable with a wrist injury. However, the Nuggets are deep and talented enough to cover regardless of Jokic’s status.

The Nuggets’ path to covering tonight starts on the offensive end. Denver ranks fifth in the league in scoring (117 PPG) and can get buckets in a variety of ways on offense. They rank fourth in fast break scoring (16.6 PPG) and sixth in points in the paint (54.9 PPG). Those could both prove to be crucial numbers considering LA ranks in the bottom half of the league in defending the fast break and the paint. The reason Denver should still have confidence in their ability to cover with or without Jokic is their passing. The Nuggets rank second in assists (28.7 APG) and they assist on the second-highest rate of made baskets in the league (65%).

The last time Denver took a trip to LA, they had a ton of success going through forward Aaron Gordon. Gordon scored 29 points in their 10-point win, going 2/4 from three and pulling down seven rebounds. He was a force on the defensive end as well, blocking two shots and racking up two steals. Gordon is quietly in the midst of one of the best seasons of his career. Despite this being his 10th season, Gordon is still just 27 years old. For the season he is averaging career highs in field goal percentage (59%) and three-point percentage (37%) while posting a line of 16.5 PPG and 6.9 RPG. He’s been quiet over his last few games but will likely be a focal point tonight, especially if Jokic is limited.

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

The Clippers haven’t played their best basketball of late. Despite a big win over Dallas earlier this week, they had lost six in a row prior to that. While their patented stingy defense has been solid of late, their offense has been atrocious. LA has averaged the fourth-fewest points in their last seven games (109.6 PPG) – an ongoing trend throughout the season. Despite ranking fourth in points allowed (110 PPG), they rank 28th in scoring (109.2 PPG). The Clippers don’t do much well offensively outside of shooting the three. They, rank in the top ten league-wide in made threes (12.4 3PM/Game) and three-point percentage (37%).

The Clippers have a number of capable shooters on their team, as five players average at least 1.5 threes per game while maintaining at least a 38% three-point percentage. Paul George leads the way with 3.1 per game, with Marcus Morris chipping in 2.1 per game, and Luke Kenner, Norman Powell, and Nicolas Baum all averaging between 1.5 and 2.0. Their plethora of capable shooters all have the potential to swing the game.

By far the biggest X-factor for the Clippers tonight is Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi remains one of the best players in the league when available. Leonard averages 18.2 PPG and 6.1 RPG for the season but has been limited to just 19 appearances. That being said, he is coming off his best game of the season when he scored 33 points on 9/12 shooting and pulled down nine rebounds,

Final Nuggets-Clippers Prediction & Pick

With Kawhi playing his best basketball of the season and Jokic potentially limited, I like the Clippers to take care of business and defend their home court.

Final Nuggets-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Clippers -2.5 (-114)