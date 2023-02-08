The Indiana Pacers will travel to take on the Miami Heat in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the FTX Arena in Miami. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Pacers-Heat prediction and pick, laid out below.

Indiana has fallen on tough times lately, losing 12 of their last 14 games on their way to a 25-30 record. Head coach Rick Carlisle’s club now sits in 10th place in the Eastern Conference. The current awful stretch followed what had been an impressive 6-1 stretch.

Miami is set to make a run at the playoffs, going 29-25, good for sixth place in the Eastern Conference. Miami has won eight of their last 13 games to surge forward in the standings. Head coach Erik Spoelstra has continued his winning ways at the helm of the Heat.

Here are the Pacers-Heat NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Heat-Nets Odds

Indiana Pacers: +7 (-110)

Miami Heat: -7 (-110)

Over: 223 (-110)

Under: 223 (-110)

How To Watch Pacers vs. Heat

TV: Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Sun

Stream: NBA, NBA League Pass

Time: 7:40 PM ET/ 4:40 PM PT

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread

Tyrese Haliburton, in his first full season with Indiana, has turned in a career year, leading the team with 20.0 points, 10.3 assists, and 1.7 steals per game, the lone Pacer to average a double-double. Haliburton has shot 47.7 percent from the field. Myles Turner leads the team with 8.1 rebounds, averaging 17.7 points per game. Rookie Bennedict Mathurin is tied for third with 17.4 points per game, with the majority of his appearances coming off the bench. Buddy Hield is also tied for third with 17.4 points per game, shooting 42.8 percent from behind the arc. Jalen Smith, the third-year pro, ranks second with 5.7 rebounds and is averaging 9.5 points per game.

As a team, Indiana has averaged just 42.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 22nd in the league. Indiana has averaged 8.0 steals per game, which is seventh in the league. Miami has been solid at limiting their turnovers. Indiana has averaged 114.7 points per game, which is 12th in the league. Defense has been an issue, ranking 24th in the league with 116.9 points allowed per game.

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

Jimmy Butler leads the team with 21.9 points per game, dominating the offensive side of the ball for Miami. Butler leads the team with 2.1 steals and ranks second with 4.9 assists per game. Bam Adebayo is averaging a double-double, putting up 21.5 points and also pulling in 10.0 rebounds per game. Tyler Herro has shot 37.0 percent from behind the 3-point line and ranks third on the team with 20.4 points per game.

Kyle Lowry leads the team with 5.3 assists per game, also scoring 12.0 points per game. Max Strus and Victor Oladipo also average double-digit points, averaging 12.5 and 11.2 points per game, respectively. Oladipo has also averaged 1.7 steals per game. Lowry and Oladipo will both miss this one.

Miami ranks second in the league with 8.5 steals, and Indiana is in the bottom five in the league in turnovers. Miami has turned the ball over just 13.3 times per game, which is fifth in the league. The Heat do not score much, ranking last in the league with 108.5 points per game. The team’s success relies on their defense, which has held opponents to 108.4 points per game, second in the league.

Final Pacers-Heat Prediction & Pick

Miami’s injuries may catch up to them in this one.

Final Pacers-Heat Prediction & Pick: Indiana +7 (-110), under 223 (-110)