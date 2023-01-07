By Chris Spiering · 3 min read

The Dallas Mavericks host the New Orleans Pelicans for a divisional battle Saturday night! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pelicans-Mavericks prediction and pick.

The Pelicans are coming off a tough loss to the Brooklyn Nets Friday night at home. The Nets won 108-102 and the Pels were in it all the way to the end but a Kyrie Irving dagger sealed the deal. NO fell to (24-15) on the season and owns the 3-seed in the Western Conference. This matchup against Dallas is important because it could factor in later in the season when they are competing for a division title.

The Mavericks are coming off a blowout loss to the Boston Celtics (124-95) once again. That was unexpected as the Mavs were riding a 7-game win streak. That was the second blowout loss to the Celtics this season which is not a good sign when trying to make another Finals run. At (22-17), Dallas sits 4th in the West and looks to get back on track against a divisional rival.

Here are the Pelicans-Mavericks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Pelicans-Mavericks Odds

New Orleans Pelicans: +9 (-108)

Dallas Mavericks: -9 (-112)

Over: 223.5 (-110)

Under: 223.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pelicans vs. Mavericks

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8:00 ET/ 5:00 PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread

This is going to be a tough game for the Pelicans to win but the team does have a shot at covering this large spread. The reason why is that they are on a back-to-back. As a result, CJ McCollum will rest tonight and joins Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Larry Nance Jr., and E.J. Liddell who are all out for the game. Jonas Valanciunas is questionable and the Pels are praying at least he is available to play. The big man is dealing with a right-hand sprain but hasn’t missed a game all season. NO is shorthanded but the good news is that they are facing a team that is coming off a horrible performance (to their standards).

So, that all leaves holes to be filled. Trey Murphy III, Jose Alvarado, Herbert Jones, Naji Marshall, and Devonte Graham are going to play a ton of minutes tonight. It won’t be easy, but they will need to improve off of their 36.9% 3-point percentage. The Mavericks like to shoot a ton of threes and the best way for the Pelicans to keep up is by knocking down the three-ball.

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread

If you noticed Luka Doncic not looking right against Boston then you were right. He is dealing with an ankle injury and it was really bothering him a few nights ago. It was clear he was in pain but he battled through it and played the entire game, finishing with 23 points. For a player who averages 34 per game, 23 points seem like an off night even though many would make a living averaging 23 a game. The Mavs look to move on quickly and have the same injury report as last game. Josh Green, Maxi Kleber, and Dorian Finney-Smith are all out.

Kemba Walker was waived after the game against the Celtics which is making room for guard Jaden Hardy. The team is high on the former McDonald’s All-American. Hardy didn’t go to college, instead played for NBA G League Ignite and was selected by the Sacramento Kings late in the 2022 NBA Draft. He’s only averaging 4.7 points per game but scored 15 against Boston to show some juice. Hardy won’t get many minutes and certainly won’t have a huge impact on this game, but it shows that Luka is starting to get some help with Christian Wood, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Tim Hardaway Jr. already making an impact.

Final Pelicans-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

This should be an easy pick. The Pelicans don’t have the talent to keep up in this game.

Final Pelicans-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Mavericks -9 (-112)