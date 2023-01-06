By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly waiving veteran Kemba Walker, per Tim MacMahon. MacMahon also reports that Walker’s salary for the season would have become guaranteed on Saturday.

UPDATE: The Mavs officially announced their Kemba Walker decision, per Mavs PR on Twitter.

The Dallas Mavericks have waived guard Kemba Walker. pic.twitter.com/d75Mx2wDmd — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) January 6, 2023

MacMahon shared a potential explanation for the Mavs’ decision.

“Two-way G McKinley Wright IV has earned minutes and Mavs also want to leave path for rookie Jaden Hardy to get playing time. Walker had 32-point game for Mavs and was ultimate pro,” MacMahon wrote on Twitter.

The Mavs originally added Kemba Walker in order to provide extra depth on offense. Mark Cuban believed Walker was a player capable of adding “flexibility” to the team.

There’s no question that Kemba Walker still has gas left in the tank. He previously shared an NSFW reaction following his aforementioned 32-point outburst.

“Oh sh*t. Oops, excuse me, da*n. Yeah, I felt pretty good,” Walker said, via Callie Caplan. “I felt pretty good. We’ll see how I’m feeling tomorrow. It’s been a long time. Yeah, it felt really good out there.”

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Kemba Walker in the NBA. The 32-year old has been in the league since the 2011-2012 season. He was once regarded as one of the better all-around players in basketball.

Although Walker isn’t the star that he once was, he can still contribute to a winning team. With that being said, Walker’s veteran prowess also suggests he could mentor young players for a rebuilding organization.

Kemba Walker will likely draw interest following Dallas’ decision to move on.