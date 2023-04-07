The Detroit Pistons (16-64) visit the Indiana Pacers (34-46) on Friday night! Action tips off at 7:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Pacers prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Pistons-Pacers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Pistons-Pacers Odds

Detroit Pistons: +7 (-110)

Indiana Pacers: -7 (-110)

Over: 233 (-110)

Under: 233 (-110)

How To Watch Pistons vs. Pacers

TV: Bally Detroit, Bally Indiana

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: ET/PT

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 and Standing: 0-10 (15th in the East)

ATS Record: 33-43-4 (43%)

Over Record: 40-39-1 (51%)

Detroit enters tonight’s game as the definitive worst team in the NBA. The Pistons have four fewer wins than the next-worse team and as a result, already clinched one of the best three odds to win the NBA lottery. Nevertheless, the Pistons have shown no signs of slowing down from their poor play as they haven’t won a game since March 13th and have won just six games since January 1st. Still, Detroit is at least playing a fair amount of their young players as there is no reason to rest them with the worst record clinched. As a result, the Pistons do have a chance to cover tonight considering the Pacers are resting a number of their usual suspects.

If the Pistons are going to cover as road underdogs tonight, they’re going to need another big night from rookie Jaden Ivey. The reigning fifth-overall pick has really come on over the season and is ending the season on an incredibly high note. Over his last five games, Ivey averaged 21.8 PPG, 8.2 APG, and 3.0 threes per game. He’s improved his efficiency a great deal over that span, shooting 45% from the floor and 42% from beyond the arc. While he can still struggle with turnovers, the 21-year-old has proven he has what it takes to be a starting guard in this league. After 30 and 23-point outings in his last two games, Ivey has a strong chance to build on what has been an excellent stretch of games. In his lone prior matchup with the Pacers, Ivey scored 17 points and dished out five assists.

The X-factor for the Pistons are their big guys. Detroit has become the home for former top-five picks as they’ve acquired both James Wiseman and Marvin Bagley this season. Along with rookie lottery pick Jalen Duren, there is a ton of young big-man talent on this roster. Bagley is expected to return from concussion protocol tonight but Wiseman and Duren are the ones to watch. Both have been rock solid over their last five games. Duren averaged 13.2 PPG and 9.0 RPG over that span while shooting a staggering 75% from the floor. As for Wiseman, he was nearly as impressive with 12.8 PPG and 6.8 RPG. Conceding the Pacers could be without Myles Turner tonight, Detroit’s best path to cover could come via the interior.

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 and Standing: 2-8 (11th in the East)

ATS Record: 41-38-1 (52%)

Over Record: 40-39-1 (51%)

While Indiana sits in 11th place in the East, they may as well be in last. The Pacers have been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs and thus they are just counting down the days until the reason season ends. As such, they have largely given up down the stretch as they’ve won just two games over their last 10. Consequently, Indiana announced that a number of players would sit tonight including Chris Duarte and Tyrese Haliburton. Additionally, TJ McConnell, Jalen Smith, and Myles Turner are questionable. Nevertheless, the Pacers still find themselves as sizable home favorites and thus will need big games from their wings if they want to cover against a frisky Pistons team.

With Haliburton being shut down over the second half of the season, rookie Bennedict Mathurin has played his way into a massive role. Over his last five games, the sixth-overall pick averaged 21.2 PPG and 6.8 RPG while shooting 47% from the floor. A talented shot creator, the 6’5″ wing projects to make his 10th consecutive start with the Pacers resting veterans. Consequently, he has a chance to output a huge performance tonight against a Pistons team he already dropped 27 points on early in the season. Mathurin shot 56% in that game and considering his expanded role of late he could even surpass that number tonight.

The X-factor for the Pacers tonight is rookie Andrew Nembhard. The 23-year-old point guard out of Gonzaga was a surprise revelation for the Pacers this season. He’s stepped up in a big way of late, averaging 15 PPG and 8.6 APG over his last five games.

Final Pistons-Pacers Prediction & Pick

With both teams resting a number of their starts tonight I like the Pistons to keep things tight thanks to their advantage down low.

Final Pistons-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Detroit Pistons +7 (-110)