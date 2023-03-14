The Detroit Pistons (16-53) visit the Washington Wizards (31-37) on Tuesday night! Action tips off at 7:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Wizards prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Detroit snapped an 11-game skid in their most recent outing but still sits in last place in the Eastern Conference. The Pistons covered 46% of their games while 52% went over the projected point total. Washington has lost three straight and sits in 11th place in the East. The Wizards covered 48% of their games while 52% went under. This will be the third meeting of the season between the conference foes. Washington holds a 2-0 advantage thus far including a win in the most recent matchup last week 119-117.

Here are the Pistons-Wizards NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Pistons-Wizards Odds

Detroit Pistons: +12 (-112)

Washington Wizards: -12 (-108)

Over: 221 (-110)

Under: 221 (-110)

How To Watch Pistons vs. Wizards

TV: Bally Detroit Extra, NBCS Washington

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

Detroit sits in the cellar of the Eastern Conference as they are just waiting out the end of the season at this point. That being said, the Pistons have a number of interesting players who could potentially will them to cover tonight. With a team that has already been mathematically eliminated from the playoff, the Pistons’ players are still playing for contracts in the off-season. While they may not have the most talented roster, they kept things within two points the last time these teams met and have a great chance to cover as hefty road underdogs tonight.

Since the All-Star break, the Pistons have been led by rookie guard Jaden Ivey. The fifth-overall pick in last year’s draft, Ivey has quietly improved as the season has progressed. In seven games since the All-Star break, Ivey has averaged 16.9 PPG and 7.0 APG. While he is still figuring out how to be an efficient scorer, his playmaking and raw talent certainly gives Detroit a strong chance to cover tonight. He dropped 26 points and dished out 12 assists when these teams met last week and he’ll have a great chance to build on that tonight.

Detroit has become something of a rehabilitation site for former top-five picks as both James Wiseman and Marvin Bagley have put up solid numbers in recent games. While Bagley is out with an injury, Wiseman continues to ascend. Since the All-Stat break, Wiseman has averaged 13.4 PPG and 9.3 RPG. He is shooting an impressive 58% from the floor over that span as he continues to flash the top-five potential many were enamored with. He has been especially impactful over their last four outings, eclipsing 16 points in each of those games.

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

Washington is fighting for its playoff life right now as they sit just 0.5 games back of the final play-in seed. The Wizards have been hurt by injuries and inconsistent play all season but long they sit in a strong position to cover against arguably the worse team in the league thanks to their two stars. While they did have a tight contest with the Pistons last week, the Wizards should get a boost considering tonight is a home matchup.

If Washington is going to cover tonight they are going to need a dominant performance from big man Kristaps Porzingis. The 7’3″ big man is having arguably the most complete season of his career, averaging 22.9 PPG and 8.5 RPG. He remains a dangerous rim protector thanks to his 1.5 blocks per game. Perhaps most impressive this season has been his offensive efficiency. Porzingis is shooting a career-high 49% overall while his 38% three-point percentage is the second-best mark of his career. With 2.1 threes per game at his height and stature, he is well-positioned to have a monster night again here. Additionally, he found a ton of success against the Pistons last week – scoring 24 points and snagging seven rebounds.

For as good as Porzingis has been, the ceiling of this time lies with Bradley Beal. Although he is no longer a 30 PPG scorer, Beal’s 23.2 PPG is nothing to be ashamed of. He has continued to develop as a playmaker as his 5.4 APG marks the fourth time in the last five seasons he’s eclipsed five assists per game. Similarly to his big man, Beal is having a career-year from an efficiency standpoint thanks to a 51% field goal percentage.

Final Pistons-Wizards Prediction & Pick

While the Wizards are certainly a superior team to the Pistons, Detroit battled them last week and should be able to keep things (relatively) close tonight.

Final Pistons-Wizards Prediction & Pick: Detroit Pistons +12 (-112)