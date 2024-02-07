Los Angeles' feelings have changed.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to multiple trade targets so far this season, with an outgoing D'Angelo Russell the common thread in all of the rumors.

But now, with Russell playing well for Los Angeles, the Lakers thinking has changed, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

“The [Lakers] calculus has changed with the re-emergence of D'Angelo Russell… 3 weeks to a month ago, he was very available. That isn't the case anymore.”

Over the Lakers' last 13 games, Russell is averaging 24 points and 6.5 assists per game, well above his season average. Perhaps more importantly, Los Angeles went 8-5 in that span.

“I don't care, at all. Show up, to work. That's it,” he said about the looming deadline.

Russell voluntarily waived his implied no-trade clause for 2023-24 — a new CBA feature applicable to certain contracts — when he signed a two-year, $36 million deal that includes a player option for next season. He reiterated what he explained to ClutchPoints at Lakers media day.

“I just thought it made sense,” Russell said. “I can't control that my contract makes sense to be traded, either. So, just play. Can't control that. Once again, I don't care, at all.”

Fellow Lakers guard Gabe Vincent has also reportedly been in trade talks recently.

Vincent was one of the Lakers' most exciting acquisitions in the offseason. After a solid season for the finalists Heat, many hoped that the point guard would give them a much-needed boost from the bench. However, Vincent has been battling injuries for the better part of the season.

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday at 12pm PST.