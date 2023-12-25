Lakers guard and offseason addition Gabe Vincent will be sidelined for up to two months after being forced to undergo knee surgery

The Los Angeles Lakers are getting some brutal news hours before their Christmas Day face-off with the Boston Celtics. Guard Gabe Vincent, who recently returned after missing almost two months of action, will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The recovery timetable is six-to-eight weeks. Obviously, this is a big blow to a Lakers team that could use some reinforcements after a rough recent stretch that has seen them lose four of their last five games. But it is utterly devastating news for the player himself, especially when considering how hard he worked to get back on the court in the first place.

Vincent had been sidelined with a knee injury he suffered at the end of October before returning last Wednesday in a 124-108 loss to the Chicago Bulls. He played only 14 minutes, scored three points on 1-of-3 shooting and dished out three assists. The swelling quickly came back, leading to this brutal development.