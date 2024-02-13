Heartbreaking.

Rumors abound that another Jordan and Pippen have split up, as Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are rumored to have parted ways after a year of being in a relationship (h/t Parade).

A source later confirmed their breakup, telling us, “They have decided to take some time apart to reevaluate their relationship. This has nothing to do with any family input, but solely for their personal growth.”

The rumor of the breakup between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, and Marcus, the son of His Airness Michael Jordan, seemingly started to take off when she shared an Instagram Story poll asking people if it's okay for friends to “unfollow your ex.” Almost immediately, people started to wonder whether the two had broken up.

Larsa Pippen has also shown one of the hallmark signs of a relationship breakup when she scrubbed her Instagram account off any pictures of her with Marcus.

Another rumor swirling around is that the breakup was partly caused by Michael Jordan's coldness toward the relationship (via Page Six, h/t Geo.TV).

The source also claimed that the rift was initially “incited” by Marcus’ dad Michael Jordan who publicly denounced their relationship

“Marcus said Michael was joking when he said he didn’t approve, but it really mortified Larsa,” they explained, adding that the latter also had a problem with her ex husband Scottie Pippen.

For what it's worth, it seems like Marcus isn't being bothered too much by the rumors, as he recently just posted a picture of him with his dad.