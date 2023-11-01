Amidst the ongoing feud between Chicago Bulls' legends Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, Jordan's son Marcus began dating Pippen's ex-wife Larsa.

Larsa Pippen was married to Scottie for over 20 years from 1997-2021 before they divorced. The former couple shares four children together. About a year after their divorce in 2022, Larsa started a relationship with Marcus, Michael's second-oldest son.

The relationship between Larsa and Marcus is shocking in many regards. Not only does it come during a rivalry between the Pippen and Jordan family, but features a 17-year age gap between the 32-year-old Marcus and 49-year-old Larsa.

Despite a romance that many would find controversial and perhaps even divisive, Michael is not meddling with who Marcus dates.

“The main thing from my dad was, ‘you’re a grown adult,'” Marcus Jordan said on Pablo Torres Finds Out. “Ultimately as long as I’m happy, he’s happy. He’s never intervened in my dating life prior to Larsa, and he’s not going to start now,” via Sports Illustrated.

Perhaps even more shocking than the already wild romance is that if the two were to get married, Michael would be the best man at the wedding.

“I was the best man at [my dad’s] wedding, and I was the best man at my brother’s wedding,” Marcus said. “Obviously, we’ll keep that tradition going, is my thoughts on it.”

Both Larsa and Marcus have spoken about planning their wedding, making the possibility of Michael Jordan serving as the best man in a wedding between his son and Scottie's ex-wife quite plausible.