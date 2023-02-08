The Brooklyn Nets’ trade stance on star Kevin Durant “may change” as a result of the Kyrie Irving deal according to Brian Windhorst, via basketball.realgm.com.

“Now that Kyrie has been traded, maybe the Nets’ position on not trading Durant as it really was kind of last summer may change,” said Brian Windhorst. “That is an interesting development that has happened over the last 48 hours since the Kyrie trade from people that I’ve talked to.”

On the other hand, some teams are rumored to be unwilling to engage in trade talks with Brooklyn so the Nets will not be able to keep Kevin Durant, per Windhorst as well.

The Nets had reportedly told inquiring teams they were not planning on trading Kevin Durant. However, this latest report from Windhorst leaves the door open for a possible deal ahead of the NBA trade deadline. And even if nothing comes to fruition before the deadline on Thursday, perhaps Brooklyn will be open to dealing him away during the offseason or ahead of next year’s deadline.

The Nets are in the process of trying to add a star alongside KD. They were likely confident that their Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving-led roster was capable of leading them to a deep playoff run. The Irving trade request obviously hampered those aspirations, but adding a replacement high-profile player next to Durant will benefit their 2022-2023 postseason outlook.

There are no guarantees at the moment for this Nets team. We will continue to provide updates on the situation as they are made available.