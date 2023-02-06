It’s official, the Dallas Mavericks have traded for Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets.

The agreement was announced Sunday, but it has only been finalized on Monday after the Nets reportedly tried to expand the deal to a three-team trade that would involve the Toronto Raptors. There have been no changes to what the Mavs gave up in return for Irving, sending Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first round pick and two second-rounders in 2027 and 2029, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Of course it’s no surprise that the deal has been finalized on Monday afternoon. That has been the expectations despite the fact that the Nets tried to make other moves to further improve their roster around Kevin Durant.

While no deal with the Raptors have been mentioned, that doesn’t mean the Nets are done trading. They will reportedly stay aggressive in making trades ahead of the deadline, with intentions of utilizing the picks and assets they got from the Mavs to get more complementary pieces for KD.

For the Mavs, sealing the deal for Irving puts them well on track to get the veteran playmaker suiting up by Wednesday when they face the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. The team is also said to be exploring other potential trade options for their remaining assets, though it remains to be seen what else they can get or if they will be able to pull off another significant deal. For now, the Dallas faithful can only wait and stay patient until the February 9 deadline.