Bruce Brown might be the most coveted role player in the NBA free agency market today. After a standout performance in the NBA Finals, the Denver Nuggets guard is expected to leave the team in search of greener pastures. Brown is drawing interest from multiple teams, including the Indiana Pacers. Indy's interest in Brown, though, affects their pursuit of one of the guard's NBA Finals opponent, Heat forward Max Strus, per Marc Stein's report.

“NBA matters are especially fluid this time of year — as James Harden's opt-in in Philly just showed us — and league sources say A) Indiana is a new team to watch in the pursuit of Denver's Bruce Brown and B) Indiana should NOT automatically be deemed Max Strus' landing spot.”

The Pacers are looking to build around star point guard Tyrese Haliburton. Haliburton is eligible for a contract extension, and the general expectation is that Haliburton will command a max extension. With that in mind, Indy is looking for players that can provide support around him.

Bruce Brown would be an excellent fit for the Pacers in this case. Brown has been an underrated name for so long, but he truly broke out in the 2022 playoffs for the Nuggets. Despite coming off the bench, the guard's impact on the game was immense. Brown's defensive versatility and ability to hit catch-and-shoot threes make him the perfect three-and-D guard in the NBA. Indy would love to have someone like him to support a young star like Haliburton.

As for Strus, the Pacers would greatly benefit from having another wing shooter like Strus. The undrafted forward made a name for himself during the Heat's improbable playoff run. Indy can't really go wrong in selecting either free agent.