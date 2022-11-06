The Kyrie Irving antisemitic film controversy has been rocking the NBA headlines of late. NBPA president CJ McCollum finally weighed in on the matter after the scandal had taken several turns, including the suspension of the Brooklyn Nets star.

The New Orleans Pelicans guard believes that what’s important is that Irving is not repentant after his Instagram post on the matter, via ESPN:

“He’s displayed empathy now,” McCollum said. “I think this is a learning experience in which I don’t think he understood the magnitude of the movie because he didn’t watch it. I don’t think he understood the magnitude of the people that were affected, how they were impacted and how fast hate can spread and how this can snowball.”

“It’s safe to say that we know that Kyrie and all of us — me specifically, I can speak for myself — specifically condemn antisemitism in any form,” CJ McCollum continued. “I am specifically against it. I specifically believe in promoting equality, diversity of inclusion.”

McCollum also emphasized that the delayed timing of his statement was due to him needing to gather all information on the matter before speaking out.

There were a ton of voices speaking out on the Kyrie Irving controversy of late, but very few of which were active NBA players. Robin Lopez was the first noted player who took a stand against him in any form, retweeting a post condemning the Nets star. We eventually heard LeBron James, who hoped his former co-star would be able to understand the damage that he is said to have caused with the whole ordeal.