LeBron James didn’t mince words in addressing the latest controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving after the Los Angeles Lakers’ 130-116 loss to the Utah Jazz on Friday night.

The Lakers star was urged to weigh in on Kyrie Irving’s promotion of an antisemitic film on his social media platforms. James was quick to reiterate where he stands.

Via ClutchPoints’ Michael Corvo:

“I can tell you, it’s simple. Me personally, I don’t condone any hate to any kind, to any race, to Jewish communities, to Black communities, to Asian communities. You guys know where I stand,” said LeBron James.

“I believe what Kyrie did caused a lot of harm to a lot of people. … I think it’s unfortunate, but I don’t stand on the position to harm people when it comes to your voice on your platform.”

More from LeBron on Kyrie: pic.twitter.com/3uPZLKVxcm — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) November 5, 2022

Asked on what steps Kyrie or the Nets organization must take to help alleviate the situation going forward, King James didn’t offer any concrete ideas but hopes that his former teammate at least “understands” the consequences of his actions.

“At the end of the day, Kyrie is his own man,” LeBron continued. “I hope he understands how what he did, the actions that he took, was harmful to a lot of people.”

Kyrie Irving has since apologized and taken “full accountability” for sharing a film that contained antisemitic ideologies he has deemed to be false. The Nets star is currently serving a five-game suspension.

Both LeBron’s Lakers and Kyrie’s Nets have faced off-court strife that has managed to hinder the on-court play over the past two seasons.

Seen as two of the powerhouse clubs heading into last year’s campaign before things fell off the rails, both sides have a ways to go in order to right their respective ships this season. The first of which is getting the focus back to basketball.